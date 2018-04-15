ROUND-UP: Top two win again to set up a midweek battle royale at the Grange, Whittlesey Atletic going well at first and reserves team level

There will be a battle royale at the Grange on Wednesday (April 18) when the top two in the Peterborough Premier Division Netherton United and Moulton Harrox clash head on.

Both won yesterday (April 14) to set up the big game. Leaders Netherton thumped out-of-form reigning champions Peterborough Sports 4-1 at home, while Moulton Harrox emerged victorious from a tough battle with Thorney thanks to a single Joe Townsend goal. That match was switched to Harrox because of pitch concerns at Thorney’s Campbell Drive ground.

Action from a 6-2 win for Whittlesey Athletic Reserves (blue) against Rippingale & Folkingham. Photo: David Lowndes.

The Premier Division’s top scorer Zack Fisher bagged a hat-trick for Netherton, while Tommy Randall was also on target. The city side have a four-point lead at the top, but Harrox have two games in hand and have yet to host their biggest rivals.

Whittlesey Athletic moved up to fifth place following a 2-1 win at fourth-placed ICA Sports. Dean Giglio and Jack Flintoft scored for Whittlesey with Sam Cross replying for the home side.

Josh Staggs scored twice in AFC Stanground’s 3-2 defeat at home to Leverington, while Sawtry were well beaten at home to Holbeach United Reserves and are now third from bottom.

Division Two leaders Whittlesey Athletic Reserves maintained their four-point advantage over title favourites Parson Drove with a 6-2 home win over Rippingale & Folkingham. Matt Heron (2), Stef Green, Louie Medwynter, Jack Collis and Luke Quince scored the goals.

Action from Whittlesey Athletic Reserves' (blue) big win over Rippingale & Folkingham at the Mmanor Leisure Centre. Photo: David Lowndes.

Drove, 6-1 winners at Ketton Reserves yesterday, will close the gap to a point with a win at home to Spalding Town tomorrow (April 16).

RESULTS:

Saturday, April 14

PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE

Premier Division: AFC Stanground 2 (J. Staggs 2), Leverington Sports 3; Netherton United 4 (Fisher 3, Randall), Peterborough Sports Res 1 (Kilford); Peterborough ICA Sports 1 (Cross), Whittlesey Athletic 2 (Giglio, Flintoft); Sawtry 0, Holbeach United Res 3; Thorney 0. Moulton Harrox 1 (Townsend).