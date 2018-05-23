ROUND-UP: Double cup-winning ladies team are seeking new players

Have your say

Trophies have proved to be like buses for ICA Sports Ladies.

The city team recently lifted their first piece of silverware when beating Newmarket Town Ladies 2-0 in the Cambs Women’s & Girls League Cup final.

ICA went into the showpiece clash as underdogs, but delivered a dominant display which featured goals from Lorna Hart and Jess Farchica.

And another success soon followed as Matt Moore’s side added the Cambs Junior Invitation Cup to their collection of honours last week.

They thumped Isleham 3-0 in the final thanks to goals from Hart, Carmen Herridge and Claire Knibbs.

ICA are looking to add to their squad for next season. They are holding an open training session on June 19 at Ringwood (7-9pm).