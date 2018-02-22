REFEREEING COURSE: Twins make the grade

Twins Ashley and Oliver Hammond are celebrating double success after both attended a recent referees course in Peterborough and passed the course assessment.

Ashley and Oliver, who attend Bourne Grammar School and are 15, were born within one minute of each other with Oliver being the oldest.

The new referees who attended last week's Northants FA course at the Embankment. Picture: RWT Photography

On Sunday (February 18), only two days after the course had finished, they both made their refereeing debuts at Borderville, Stamford, and this time it was Ashley first at 10.30am followed by Oliver 90 minutes later at noon.

Ashley and Oliver were two of 21 new referees successful in their assessment at last week’s Northants FA referees course on the Embankment synthetic pitch. The next referees course will be held during the May half-term holiday. For more details go to www.northamptonshirefa.com

Luke Scott, Northants FA Referee Development Officer, said: “The referees really enjoy our courses. The majority of the candidates we get on the course are under 18, and that age group in particular prefer a practical approach to learning, especially in a footballing environment.

“This course challenges them physically as well as mentally, but it is ultimately a very rewarding experience for them all. After completing the course the referees must oversee five games of 9 or 11-a-side football before discussing their progress at a call-back evening with the county FA. They’re then required to sit a Laws of the Game exam which, once passed, will certify them as a fully qualified referee.”

The next Peterborough Referees Association meeting is on Tuesday March 6 at Bushfield Leisure Centre (7pm ).

FIFA and Premier League Assistant Referee Lee Betts is the special guest.