PREVIEW: City veterans chase more county cup glory, Netherton seek to bounce back in title race, Thorney to provide tough test for Moulton Harrox

Th ekings of local veterans football compete in a sixth County Cup Final in the last eight seasons on Sunday (April 15).

Itter Park Rangers Veterans are taking on Bugbrooke in the Northants FA Final at Irchester FC (12.30pm kick off). Itter Park beat city rivals Bretton North End 4-0 in the quarter-final and Harpole 4-1 in the semi-final.

The city side boast a squad full of big names on the local scene including star striker Mark Drake who played for current Peterborough United boss Steve Evans when he was managing Stamford. Drake scored the goal that secured the United Counties Premier Division title for the Daniels in the late 1990s.

Itter Park Vets final squad: Gianni Salerno, Jez Coupe, Angus Hepburn, Mark Drake, Martin Tooth, Teddy Paling, Darren Paling, Michael Dudley, Simon Acton, Ronnie Fortune, Jon Harrison, Paul Clark, Darren Hempson, Stephen Starkey, Tim Perkins.

Netherton boss Jon Harrison is in the Itter Park Cup final squad, but his immediate priority is to get his Saturday side back on track in the Peterborough Premier Division title race.

Netherton were surprisingly beaten 2-1 by city rivals ICA Sports at the Grange on Wednesday (April 11) as the race for top spot with Moulton Harrox took another turn.

Netherton now lead Harrox by four points, but the South Lincs side have two games in hand. Tomorrow the leaders will expect to beat a Peterborough Sports Reserve team who have lost their last three matches while conceding 16 goals. Harrox have a much tougher game against Thorney, a fixture that has been switched to Broad Lane because of the poor weather.

And then it’s the big one at the Grange next Wednesday (April 18) when the top two clash head on.

There’s a cup final at Yaxley FC’s In2itive Park on Sunday morning (April 15, 10.30am) when Peterborough Sunday Morning League Division One champions Ploughman will be hot favourites to beat Division Two outfit Farcet.

Saturday, April 14

PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE

Premier Division: AFC Stanground Sports v Leverington Sports, Netherton United v Peterborough Sports Res, Peterborough ICA Sports v Whittlesey Athletic, Sawtry v Holbeach United Res, Thorney v Moulton Harrox (at Moulton Harrox).

Sunday, April 15

PETERBOROUGH SUNDAY MORNING LEAGUE

Hereward Cup final: Farcet v The Ploughman (at Yaxley FC, 10.30am).

NORTHANTS VETS FINAL: Bugbrooke v Itter Park Rangers (at Irchester FC, 12.30pm).