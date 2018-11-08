Premier League referee in Peterborough next week

Have your say

Another top Premier League referee is on his way to Peterborough to pass on tips to youngsters.

Chris Kavanagh will be the special guest at the tenth Peterborough Young Referees Day next Thursday (November 15).

He will arrive at the event, which is organised by the Peterborough Referees Association, fresh from officiating at Saturday’s Huddersfield Town v West Ham United match.

A full day is planned with visits to Hampton Gardens School, West Town Primary Academy, The Regional College, Bishop Creighton Academy and finally to Sir Harry Smith Community College where the four primary schools will be taking part in a festival of football.

In the evening, Kavanagh will give a presentation to 175 referees, friends and family at The Fleet, Fletton.

The final part of the night will celebrate excellence with the awards for Best Young Referee, Referee of the Season and Outstanding Contribution to Refereeing being presented.

Anybody wishing to attend the evening should contact chairman Robert Windle on rawindle@virginmedia.com

Previous Referees who have supported the event

2009 Mike Riley

2010 Martin Atkinson

2011 Michael Oliver

2012 Anthony Taylor

2013 Jonathan Moss

2014 Andre Marriner

2015 Kevin Friend

2016 Craig Pawson

2017 Mike Jones

Previous winners of the Outstanding Contribution to Refereeing

2013 Trevor Taylor

2014 John Cross

2015 Dave Bryan

2016 Peter Camm

2017 Roger Ellison