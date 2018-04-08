PFA SENIOR CUP: It’s Netherton and Moulton Harrox in the final

Arch Peterborough League Premier Division title rivals Netherton United and Moulton Harrox will be battling it out in two cup finals as well this season.

Thw two sides won their way through to the Northants Junior Cup final a few weeks ago and yesterday (April 7) they clinched their places in the PFA Senior Cup showdown.

Action from the PFA Senior Cup semi-final between Netherton and Peterborough Polonia FC. Picture: David Lowndes

Netherton cruised to a 5-0 win over Division One team Peterborough Polonia FC - all their goals coming in the second half - while Moulton Harrox saw off Premier Division opponents Whittlesey Athletic 4-3 in a penalty shoot-out after their semi-final ended at 2-2.

A big crowd turned up at The Grange and Netherton boss Jon Harrison said: “The atmosphere was amazing. There were over 150 there. The boys did everything asked of them today. It was a great performance, especially in the second half and there were stand-out performances from Callum Madigan, Ash Jackson, Mark Baines, Dan Fountain, Jack Barron and Chris Hansford.”

Marcus Parry and Joe Townsend were the Moulton Harrox scorers.

Yesterday’s Peterborough League Premier Division results: Holbeach Reserves 5, Peterborough Sports Reserves 1; Ketton 5, Sutton Bridge 2; Leverington Sports 6, Langtoft 3; ICA Sports 4, Sawtry 2; Warboys 4, Deeping Reserves 3.