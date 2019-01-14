Peterborough Polonia make a point after 11 defeats in a row, Netherton close the gap at the top, more cup quarter-final success for Whittlesey, one team with a 100% record after Stilton slip up

Bottom club Peterborough Polonia broke an 11-game losing streak in the Peterborough Premier Division by battling to a 3-3 draw at Long Sutton Athletic.

It’s been a baptism of fire for Polonia in their first top flight campaign, but they picked up their first point since September thanks to goals from Rafal Komisarczyk, Jakub Sulima and Przemyslaw Wojtowicz. Polonia trailed 2-1 at the break.

Action from the 2-2 draw between Peterborough Sports Development and ICA Sports (white). Photo: David Lowndes.

The city side remain eight points adrift of next-to-bottom Langtoft United who went down 3-1 at Leverington Sports.

At the other end of the table second-placed Netherton United closed the gap on inactive leaders Moulton Harrox to four points with a 3-0 win at Sutton Bridge United. Antonio Del Russo (2) and Jezz Goldson-Williams scored for the city side.

Thorney are third following a tough 2-1 win over Oakham United as Sam Donohoe scored twice.

Peterborough Sports Development and ICA Sports finished 2-2. Rob Ames fired ICA into an early lead, but they required a late leveller from Vaidas Macianskis to grab a point.

Action from Peterborough Sports Development and ICA Sports in the Peterborough Premier Division. Photo: David Lowndes.

Whittlesey Athletic won a cup quarter-final for the second Saturday in a row. After dumping Peterborough Senior Cup holders Netherton out on penalties on January 12 they saw off Foxton rather more comfortably in the Cambs Cup this weekend.

Jamie Darlow (2), Jack Carter and Aaron Dunmore scored in a 4-0 win.

There is now only one team in the entire Peterborough League with a 100 per cent winning record following Stilton United’s 0-0 draw at Ketton Reserves in Division Two.

Division Three side Peterborough NECI beat Stamford Bels 3-1 to make it 15 wins out of 15. Andrew Cook, Ryan Regan and Mark Cox scored the goals.

RESULTS

Saturday, January 12

PETERBOROUGH & DISTRICT LEAGUE

Premier Division: Leverington Sports 3 (Hempson, Thompson, Williams), Langtoft United 1 (Vaz); Long Sutton Athletic 3, Peterborough Polonia 3 (Komisarczyk, Sulima, Wojtowicz); Peterborough Sports Development 2, ICA Sports 2 (Ames, Macianskis); Stamford Lions 2 (Showler, Collins), Ketton 1 (T. Mann); Sutton Bridge United 0, Netherton United 3 (Del Russo 2, Goldson-Williams); Thorney 2 (Donohoe 2), Oakham United 1; Tydd 2, Holbeach United Res 1.

Cambs Cup

Quarter-final: Whittlesey Athletic 4 (Darlow 2, Carter, Dunmore), Foxton 0.