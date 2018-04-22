PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE: Netherton take complete control, nine wins in a row for Whittlesey, five in a row for Holbeach, Glinton & Northborough win a title

Netherton United took complete control of the Peterborough Premier Division title race with a 2-1 win at nearest challengers Moulton Harrox on Saturday (April 21).

That completed a quickfire double for the city side who also beat Harrox 3-0 at the Grange last Wednesday (April 18).

The Premier Division’s top scorer Zack Fisher opened the scoring for Netherton, but Matthew Watkin equalised for Harrox before Tom Randall claimed the winning goal just before the break. Randall also scored in the game at the Grange.

Netherton lead Harrox by 10 points having played two games more, but the leaders have two tricky away games left against Thorney and Whittlesey Athletic. Harrox should get back to winning ways at home to Warboys tonight (April 23).

Whittlesey are fourth and pushing for third after making it nine league wins in a row with a hard-fought 2-1 success at Leverington on Saturday. Ollie Gale and Daniel Redhead scored their goals.

And sixth-placed Thorney were comfortable 3-0 winners at Sawtry with Sam Donohoe, Brad Kemp and Tom Florence the scorers.

ICA Sports are fifth after a 1-0 win over AFC Stanground, while Holbeach United Reserves recorded a fifth win on the bounce, 2-0 over bottom club Langtfoft United.

Glinton & Northborough clinched the Division 5A title with a 3-1 win over AFC Orton. Harry Ledger, Aaron Mounton and James Simpson scored the goals for the champions.

Cardea need a point to confirm they are champions of Division Three after a 6-2 win at Oundle Town Reserves. Kieran Hart bagged a hat-trick.

Brotherhood Sports, 8-1 winners over Holbeach Bank on Saturday (April 21), are the only team who can catch them, but they need to win their nine remaining games, hope Cardea lose their last four matches, and catch up make 54 goals on goal difference!

RESULTS:

Saturday, April 21

PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE

Premier Division: Holbeach Utd Res 2 (Davies, og). Langtoft Utd 0; Leverington Sports 1, Whittlesey Athletic 2 (Gale, Redhead); ICA Sports 1, AFC Stanground 0; Moulton Harrox 1 (Watkin), Netherton Utd 2 (Randall, Fisher); Sawtry 0, Thorney 3 (Florence, Donohoe, Kemp).