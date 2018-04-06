PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Funeral details for Maurice Starkey

Have your say

The funeral details have been announced for Maurice Starkey, Peterborough football’s long-serving administrator who passed away two weeks ago.

The funeral will be held on the 27th April 2018 at Peterborough Crematorium (Mowbray Road, North Bretton, Peterborough PE6 7JE) starting at 1pm followed by the wake at Peterborough Football & Sports Development Foundation, Nene Valley Community Centre, Candy Street, Peterborough PE2 9RE.

Maurice was the Peterborough Football League president. He died at the age of 82 after a short spell in hospital.

He had been involved with the Peterborough League for over 60 years, firstly as a player with Whittlesey United and Coates and then as a manager of Peterborough Rovers. He then went on to serve the league in a number of administrative roles.

He was also a life member of the Peterborough Football Association and several years ago received an FA Long Service Award for 50 years commitment to grassroots football.

He also played non-league football for March Town and Stamford.

The Peterborough League positions held by Maurice were: President 2003-2018 Chairman 1992-1995 Vice-Chairman 1979-1982, 1990-1992, 1995-1996 Treasurer 1981-1998 Secretary 1981-1989 Fixture secretary 1974-1978 Referees secretary 1974-1980