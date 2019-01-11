Netherton seek to close the gap on inactive leaders and Peterborough Senior Cup semi-final draw has been made

Action from Netherton United's Peterborough Senior Cup defeat at the hands of Whittlesey Athletic (blue) last weekend.
Second-placed Netherton United can close the gap at the top of the Peterborough Premier Division to four points with a win at Sutton Bridge United tomorrow (January 12).

Leaders Moulton Harrox are without a fixture. Third-placed Thorney host Oakham United

Whittlesey Athletic’s reward for beating Netherton in the Peterborough Senior Cup last weekend is a semi-final at Ketton, provisionall on Saturday February 16.

Moulton Harrox will host Stamford Lions in the other semi-final.

FIXTURES

Saturday, January 12

PETERBOROUGH & DISTRICT LEAGUE

Premier Division: Leverington Sports v Langtoft United, Long Sutton Athletic v Peterborough Polonia, Peterborough Sports Development v ICA Sports, Stamford Lions v Ketton, Sutton Bridge United v Netherton United, Thorney v Oakham United, Tydd v Holbeach United Res.