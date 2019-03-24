Moulton Harrox secure a title hat-trick

Moulton Harrox sealed a third Peterborough Premier Division title in seven years yesterday (March 23).

The South Lincs club completed a hat-trick of title wins by drawing 1-1 at home to Whittlesey Athletic at Broad Lane. Harrox also finished top in in 2012-13 and 2015-16.

It was hard work for them yesterday as they finished the match with 10 men after Danny Maddison’s red card for foul and abusive language towards an assistant referee.

Bizarrely that incident took place in the aftermath of a Moulton equaliser from Tom Panton. Maddison took exception to a flag for offside which was overruled by referee James Truman.

Jack Carter had fired an understrength Whittlesey into a first-half lead.

Elsewhere Kaine Baker scored his first goal for deposed champions Netherton United as they came from behind to draw 1-at at Stamford Lions and there were comfortable home wins for Ketton and Tydd over ICA Sports and Sutton Bridge United respectively.

RESULTS

Saturday. March 23

PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE

Premier Division: Ketton 4, ICA Sports 1 (Warrener); Moulton Harrox 1 (Panton), Whittlesey Athletic 1 (Carter); Stamford Lions 1 (Edwards), Netherton United (Baker); Tydd FC 5, Sutton Bridge United 3 (Eaton 2, Sutton).