LADIES FOOTBALL: Star remain on course for the title

Peterborough Northern Star kept their title tilt on track in the East Midlands League Premier Division with a 4-0 win at Mansfield Town yesterday (February 11).

The unbeaten city side are four points behind league leaaders Oughtibridge War Memorial but have two games in hand.

Vicky Gallagher netted twice for Star with Jess Evans and Paige Jones also on target while Sarah Hudson was voted player-of--the-match.

Star Reserves drew 3-3 at home to Moulton in Division One of the Northants Women’s League. Emma Pollard scored all three Star goals.