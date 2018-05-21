LADIES FOOTBALL: Star finish on a high

Have your say

Peterborough Northern Star Ladies ended their season on a high yesterday (May 20).

The East Midlands League Premier Division side faced Division One runners-up Oadby and Wigston in the East Midlands Plate Final at Arnold Town FC and emerged convincing 6-2 winners.

Star of the show was Katie Steward with a hat-trick and her sister Cassie bagged a brace. Vicky Gallagher opened the scoring for star after three minutes.

Star were involved in the title race for much of the season but eventually finished third.