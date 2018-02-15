It’s Red alert as Holbeach lads step up their bid for a double

Have your say

Holbeach United Reds are looking good for a Junior Alliance league and cup double at Under 12 level.

They head the Division Three table with an impeccable record from 13 games - 13 points clear of their nearest rivals - and on Sunday they breezed through to the third round of the Hereward Cup.

Hampton Royal Under 12s are pictured before their 3-1 League Cup defeat by Feeder Soccer. From the left they are, back, Archie McEwan, Keane RiptonHart, Oliver Smith, Dhruv Karavdra, Lewis Hardingham, Samuel Cull, front, Ben Fraser, Isaac Sayer-Clements, Kaden Lipscombe, Gabriel Bowden and Denis Karaoglan.

They were at home to Division Three rivals Netherton Ravens and ran out convincing 8-1 winners.

Harry Kelman, Grant Wills and Flynn Slater all fired doubles with Ewan Felipes and Harvey Stokes also on target.

Other big second round winners were Wisbech Acorns, Peterborough Northern Star and Park Farm Pumas Red.

Reimantas Miksys led the way with a hat-trick as Wisbech Acorns won 9-2 at Parkside Athletic, Sean Blackmore scored three for Park Farm Pumas Red in a 6-1 beating of One Touch and Harry Butler grabbed a treble for Star in a 6-2 win over Glinton & Northborough Amber.

Action from the game between Feeder Soccer Under 12s and Hampton Royals.

In the Under 12 League Cup, Division One leaders March Soccer School Blue are out. They lost 4-2 to Deeping Claret on a penalty shoot-out after the second round tie ended all square at 2-2.

Deeping led 2-0 at half-time thanks to Morgan Robinson and George Frost but March levelled through Harry Biggs and Charlie Molyneux.

Biggest second round winners on Sunday were Whittlesey Blue.

In an all-Division Two match-up they beat Hampton Blue 8-0 through goals by Ollie Foley (3), Max Jackson, William Robinson, Harvey Riley, Thomas Williams and Aiden Silvester .

Malborne Rangers are back on top of Under 14 Division Three after a 5-2 win against Boston United Community FC.

Vilian Radic scored a hat-trick to take his tally of goals for the season to 51 from 13 games.

PETERBOROUGH YOUTH LEAGUE

For the second weekend running, Peterborough Sports had a player end up in hospital with a serious injury.

On Sunday Under 18 player Ethan Atkins suffered a dislocated knee during the League Cup semi-final clash with Yaxley Lynx.

The game was abandoned because of the injury with three minutes of time added on remaining. Sports were leading 2-1.

Seven days earlier the club’s Under 16 player Calum Arden suffered a hairline fracture of his fibula in a game against Northern Star.

Stamford AFC Red moved up to fourth in Under 15 Division Two with a big win over Stanground Sports.

Four of their substitutes - Harvey Abbott, Owen Jarvis, James Millar (2) and Jack Young - were all on target in the 8-2 triumph. Harry Gutsell (2) and Tyler Savage completed their scoring.

In Under 16 Division Two, Bourne Claret closed the gap on leaders Spalding United to 10 points with three games in hand by beating Glinton & Northborough Blue 5-1.

Their scorers were Ted Mortley (2), Iain Bisalla, Ian Bailey and Elliott Bellamy.