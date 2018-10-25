It’s level pegging as Deeping and Crowland share six goals

Have your say

It was honours even when the top two sides in Under 12 Division One clashed at Outgang Road on Sunday.

Deeping Rangers Blue and Crowland battled out a 3-3 draw and are level pegging at the summit on 13 points apiece.

Pictured are Peterboroiugh Northern Star Red Under 12s before their 2-1 defeat by Stanground Sports Under 12s. They are from the left, back, Suhib Ali, Lewis Smith, Benjamin Roddy, Samuel Buckland, Tyler Sansom, Freddie Muir, front, Louis Taylor, Ashton Stevens, Liam Burrows, Maximus Malyon and Jude Harrop.

Harris Rich, Max Olbromski and Harry Allen were the lads on target for Deeping with Harleigh Camfield, Teddy Hill and Matas Sakavicius replying for Crowland.

In the same division, Thorney celebrated only their second win of the season when beating Thurlby Tigers 5-0 with Alex Evans and George Gamble both netting twice.

There are new leaders of Under 12 Division Two.

A 4-1 win for Holbeach Black at Moulton Chapel sees them take over in the driving seat from Peterborough Northern Star Red, who tasting defeat for the first time when losing 2-1 against Stanground Sports.

Action from Northern Star U12s Red v Stanground Sports.

Scorers for Holbeach were Jack Lambe (3) and Lee McKenzie while the Stanground goals came from Jacob Bereznyckyj and Michael Mhlanga.

IPTA Orange and Parkside Athletic Blue were both big winners in Under 12 Division Two.

IPTA had goals by Henry Bradley, Harry Burgess (2), Sofyan Hagag and Taye Roberts-Shallow (2) to thank for a 6-1 win against Deeping Clarets while Parkside beat Park Farm Pumas Red 8-3.

Thorpe Wood Rangers are riding high at the top of Under 12 Division Four with four wins from four after beating Hungate Rovers 5-2. Sadin Hamad grabbed a hat-trick and Devon Nelson netted twice.

Action from Northern Star U12s Red v Stanground Sports.

Hampton Navy were 14-0 winners over Bourne Town Red in Under 13 Division Three.

Matthew Gittins led the way with four goals and Lewis Hardingham hit a hat-trick.

YOUTH LEAGUE

ICA Sports Under 18s made it four wins from four Division One games when taking the honours 4-2 at March Academy White on Sunday.

Action from Northern Star U12s Red v Stanground Sports.

Brooklyn Gray scored a hat-trick with Tyler Munns also on target and the city side have closed the gap on leaders Bourne Town Blue to three points with a game in hand.

A double strike by Joe Mills earned Hempsted United a 2-0 win against Chatteris to keep them in touch with the frontunners.

In Under 18 Division Two, Gunthorpe Harriers Navy were the big winners. They crushed Crowland 10-1 with goals by Rory File (4), Callum Ford (3), Oluwatomi Ogunyoye (2) and Jude Bloodowrth.

Gunthorpe are second in the table - two points behind March Academy Blue, who beat Thurlby Tigers 3-0 thanks to goals by Kyle Liddy (2) and Jordan Palmby.

Third-placed Werrington Athletic White beat Glinton & Northborough Navy 8-0 with James Russell and Alex Donaldson both firing trebles. Nathaniel Cureton and Spencer Haskins also scored.