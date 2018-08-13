Harrox setting a hot pace, nearest challengers drop points, Netherton strike late, Polonia off the mark after injury time winner

Have your say

Moulton Harrox continue to set a terrific pace at the top of the Peterborough Premier Division.

They made it four wins from four matches on Saturday (August 11) with a hard-fought 2-0 success at Ketton. Joe Townsend continued his record of scoring in every game, while Declan Earth also netted.

Langtoft United before their 2-1 defeat at the hands of Peterborough Polonia, back, left to right, Steven Slack, Odie Watson, Tom Bedford, Michael Uff, Ben Simpson, (front), Nathan Fryer, Max Webb, Hamza Akram, Ian Walker, Adam Robinson, Mindangas Valys.

Nearest challengers Peterborough Sports Development and Whittlesey Athletic are already five points adrift after both dropped points at Tydd and Sutton Bridge United respectively.

Ryan Pratt scored the Sports goal in a 1-1 draw with Jack Carter, player-boss Ricky Hailstone and Justice Glover on target for Whittlesey who had trailed at half-time.

Champions Netherton United bounced back after their midweek defeat at the hands of a fully-developed Sports Development team by scraping a 1-0 success at Long Sutton Athletic courtesy of an 80th-minute Zack Fisher goal.

Tom Lees struck twice as Stamford Lions came from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at Holbeach United Reserves and Peterborough Polinia claimed their first win as a Premier Division club thanks to a 90th-minute winner from Sebastian Bialoskorka against Langtoft United.

Action from Peterborough Polonia's win over Langtoft United (stripes). Photo: David Lowndes.

Rafal Kowalski also scored for Polonia in 2 1- win. Thomas Lancaster was on target for Langtoft.

It’s now 36 Premier Division games without a win for Langtoft, but they’ve lost all three matches this season by a single goal.

RESULTS

Saturday, August 11

PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE

Premier Division: Holbeach United Res 2 (Allen, Fowler) Stamford Lions 2 (Lees 2); Ketton 0, Moulton Harrox 2 (Earth, Townsend); Leverington Sports 4 (Hempson 3, Clayton), ICA Sports 3, Long Sutton Athletic 0, Netherton United 1 (Fisher); Peterborough Polonia 2 (Kowalski, Bialoskorka), Langtoft United 1 (Lancaster); Sutton Bridge United 3 (Eaton 2, Stockdale), Whittlesey Athletic 3 (Carter, Hailstone, Glover); Tydd 1 (Piccaver), Peterborough Sports Development (Pratt).