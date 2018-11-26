Gallagher shoots Star into top spot

Have your say

Peterborough Northern Star went top of the Eastern Region Women’s League Premier Division yesterday (November 25).

The city side beat Haringey Borough 3-1 at home and the three points took them a point clear of Cambridge City.

Vicky Gallagher scored all three Star goals to make it eight in her last two matches.

Northern Star: Leah Barnes, Jess Evans, Larrissa Frederick, Vicky Gallagher, Chanade Henderson, Sarah Hudson, Paige Jones, Bronwyn Mulheron, Emma Pollard, Cassie Steward, Katie Steward. Sub: Alexa Hunter.