Fingers crossed for Netherton boss on cup quarter-final day

Netherton United are determined not to let any more of their hard-earned trophies from last season slip from their grasp.

The city side won a famous ‘quad’ in 2017-18 and they’ve already lost one of them, the Northants Junior Cup.

And another prestigious trophy will be lost tomorrow (January 5), if Netherton are not at the top of their game.

It’s Peterborough Senior Cup (formerly the PFA Cup) quarter-final day and the holders are at home to a dangerous Whittlesey Athletic side (Grange, 1.30pm).

Netherton boss Jon Harrison said: “Cup matches between the top sides in the Peterborough League can go either way. If we play well and everyone is on it we win, but if we’re even slightly off it, Whittlesey can take advantage.

“They’re the toughest opponents we could have got. I see them as the most dangerous of the other seven teams to face in a one-off game.

“They showed that when they dismantled Moulton Harrox in a league game recently.”

Netherton beat Harrox in last season’s Senior Cup Final at the ABAX Stadium.

Harrison is part-way through a six-game ban for misconduct so can’t watch tomorrow’s game.

“I will deliver the teamtalk and then go home and cross my fingers while awaiting the outcome,” Harrison added.

It’s a high quality last eight in the Senior Cup with third-placed Thorney hosting Premier Division leaders Moulton Harrox at Campbell Drive, fourth-placed Holbeach United Reserves travelling to improving Ketton and in-form Stamford Lions visiting bottom club Peterborough Polonia.

Thorney warmed up for their tie with a 6-2 top-flight win over Langtoft, the only Premier Division game to take place last Saturday.

Sam Donohoe scored twice with Dan Fountain, Martyn Fox, Ondre Odain and Adam Scott also on target.

Peterborough Sports Development can close the gap on the top four by winning at Oakham tomorrow.

FIXTURES

Saturday, January 5

PETERBOROUGH & DISTRICT LEAGUE

Peterborough Senior Cup

Quarter finals: Ketton v Holbeach United Res, Netherton United v Whittlesey Athletic, Peterborough Polonia v Stamford Lions, Thorney v Moulton Harrox.

Premier Division

ICA Sports v Long Sutton Athletic, Langtoft United v Tydd, Oakham United v Peterborough Sports Development, Sutton Bridge United v Leverington Sports.