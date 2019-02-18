Favourites Moulton Harrox and Whittlesey Athletic triumph on semi-final Saturday, talented teenagers of Peterborough Sports bash 10-man Netherton and more for Oliver in Thorney success

Have your say

Peterborough Premier Division leaders Moulton Harrox and Whittlesey Athletic will contest the final of the Peterborough Senior Cup.

Semi-final Saturday went to form with Harrox despatching Stamford Lions 3-0 at Broad Lane, while Whittlesey won 2-0 against Ketton at Pit Lane.

Action from Peterborough Sports Development's (blue) 5-1 win over Netherton United. Photo: David Lowndes.

Declan Earth, Marcus Parry and Tom Panton scored for Harrox with Matt Heron and Jamie Darlow netting for Whittlesey.

The final will take place at the Peterborough League’s Candy Street headquarters rather than the ABAX Stadium this season.

In the Premier Division Peterborough Sports’ Development bashed reigning champions Netherton United 5-1 at the Bee Arena to become firm favourites for a second-placed finish.

Ryan Pratt (2), Andrew Irvine, Alfie Ferguson and Ethan Atkins scored for the gifted teenage outfit with Robbie Ellis replying for Netherton who had midfield dynamo Ash Jackson sent off after picking up two yellow cards.

Thorney moved above Netherton into third after a 4-3 win over ICA Sports. Matthew Oliver bagged a hat-trick for Thorney.

Long Sutton’s game with Leverington Sports and Oakham United’s match with Tydd both finished 1-1.

RESULTS

Saturday, February 16

PETERBOROUGH SENIOR CUP Semi-finals: Ketton 0, Whittlesey Athletic 2 (Darlow, Heron); Moulton Harrox 3 (Earth, Panton, Parry), Stamford Lions 0.

PETERBOROUGH & DISTRICT LEAGUE

Premier Division: Long Sutton Athletic 1 (J. Ward), Leverington Sports 1 (Williams); Oakham United 1 (Bates), Tydd 1; Peterborough Sports Development 5 (Pratt 2, Irvine, Ferguson, Atkins), Netherton United 1 (Ellis); Thorney 4 (M. Oliver 3, Donohoe), ICA Sports 3 (Slack, Warrener, Akram).