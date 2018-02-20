DEAF FOOTBALL: Palmer picked for England and top coach joins Posh

Peterborough United’s thriving deaf football set-up has received a double boost this week.

One of their players has received international recognition while the club have acquired the services of one of the top coaches in the country.

Philip Gardner.

Teenage talent Will Palmer, a forward, is the player to receive an international call-up. The 16 year-old has been selected for both the England Under 21 futsal squad and the England men’s 11-a-side deaf football team.

Palmer, who has been with Posh Deaf since it was established in 2012, also plays for Peterborough Northern Star’s Under 16 team. He’s been involved with the FA’s talent camp for two years in preparation for selection to the national squad.

He has been picked for a Euro Qualifier with the Czech Republic in April and he’s the youngest player in the squad.

Phillip Gardner, the gold medal winning former manager of Great Britain’s Deaf men’s team, has joined Peterborough United.

Gardner, a gold medal winner at the 2005 Deaflympic Games in Melbourne during his 15 year tenure as national manager, was impressed by Peterborough’s vision and ambition.

He begins work in March when he will meet players as the preparations begin for returning to national deaf football competitions. A major focus of the role is to develop a winning team while focusing on the coaching and development of players to reach their potential.

Posh were national deaf champions at Under 14 and Under 16 level last season.

Gardner said “Peterborough have big dreams. I like the way they have a vision of what they can contribute and I’m looking forward to the challenge.”

Gardner met with Peterborough United’s Academy manager Nick Sheppard last week at the club’s Mick George Training Academy. Sheppard said said: “I’m delighted that Phil has agreed to join us. He has an impressive track record and I’m looking forward to a successful working relationship.”