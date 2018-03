CUP FINAL REPORT: Werrington win it after a marathon shoot-out

Have your say

Werrington Athletic Blue won the first cup final of the season last night (March 9) . . . but only after a marathon penalty shoot-out.

They beat Holbeach United Yellow 9-8 on spot-kicks after the Peterborough Youth League Under 15 KO Cup final at Yaxley FC finished 1-1 with Samuel Gardiner scoring for Werrington and James Clark for Holbeach.

Under 15 KO Cup runners-up Holbeach United Yellow.

Werrington: Daniel Adcock, Ryley Barfoot, Ted Coles, Ewan Drew, Luke Ferris, Samuel Gardiner, William Hawkins, Brandon Howson, Luca Martignetti, Dylan Mathias, Matthew Stilwell. Subs: Charlie Orbell, Jack Patterson, Leon Kavanagh.

Holbeach: Connor Clare, James Clark, Jack Cunnington, Jordan Elston, Jack Forster, Luke Fox, Ethan Kemball, Joshua Ling,, Jay Parr, Daanyal Saddiq, Harvey Wirkowsk. Subs: Luke Hood, Lewis Woodfine.