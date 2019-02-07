Crowland close in on the Lincs county cup final

Have your say

Crowland Under 12s won through to the semi-finals of the Lincolnshire County Cup on Sunday.

The Junior Alliance League Division One title chasers were at home to Appleby Frodingham and took the honours 4-2 thanks to goals by Matas Sakavicius (2), Klyden Lleshi and Harleigh Camfield.

Deeping Rangers Under 15s are pictured before their 2-1 defeat by FC United Hammers. From the left are, back, David Henderson, Ethan Edwards, Finley Nottingham, Harvey Henderson, Lloyd Barker, Liam Skerritt, Matt Rickards, front, Jay Neame, Ali Mustafa, Henry Barsby, Sid O'Connell and Archie Rickards.

In the same competition, Deeping Rangers’ quarter-final tie at Gonerby was one of many matches called off because of frozen pitches.

In the one Under 12 Division One game to survive, Netherton United were 5-1 winners at Thorney Colts.

Goals by Bobby Ponsford, Logan Carter, Harry Richmond and Ali Sultane plus an own goal keeps Netherton on the fringe of the title race.

It was celebration time for Deeping United in Under 12 Division Three. They were away to Bourne Claret and stormed to their first win of the season.

They won 5-1 thanks to strikes by Max Utteridge, Dylan Kerr (2), Jack Fuller and an own goal.

There were big wins for the top two in Under 12 Division Four.

Table-topping Peterborough Thorpe Wood Rangers won 6-2 at Oundle Town with Sadin Hamad, Kane Lynch (2), Simao Martins (2) and Alfie Wright on target while second-placed Stamford won 13-1 at Park Farm Pumas Black.

Park Farm Pumas Red Under 13s gave their title hopes a huge boost in Division Three as they inflicted a first defeat of the season on table-toppers JFC Boston.

The Pumas won 5-1 with goals by Connor Leaves (2), Christopher Adeloye, Ashley-James Hudson and Cameron Love and are now second, four points behind Boston.

Only two Under 14 games beat the big freeze and they were both in Division Two.

Oundle beat Whittlesey Blue 6-0 while Stamford won 4-1 at Glinton & Northborough Black.

PETERBOROUGH YOUTH LEAGUE

Baston Under 16s are flying to the Division Two title. They made it 13 wins from 13 games by beating Deeping Rangers 4-2 and now have a nine-point advantage over second-placed Wisbech Town Acorns with three games to play.

William Howarth (2), Keelan Walker and Mapalo Mwansa were the scorers against Deeping.

Netherton Hawks clinched the Under 16 Division Three title by seeing off closest rivals Tydd 6-2 with Ryley Barfoot netting a hat-trick. Joshua Harros, Cyrus Hussain and Raiyan Mahmood were also on target.

In Under 15 Division One, FC United Hammers closed the gap on table-toppers Stamford to five points with three games in hand when they beat Deeping Rangers 2-1 with a Trafford Crane double.