City schoolchildren get to meet a top Premier League referee

Another top Premier League referee was in the city last week to pass on tips to Peterborough schoolchildren.

Chris Kavanagh was the man in the middle for the tenth Young Referees Day organised by the Peterborough Referees Association.

West Town Primary Acedemy.

And what a busy day it was for the 33 year-old from Manchester.

His day started at 10am with a talk to pupils at the new Hampton Gardens School and then he moved on to meet more children at West Town Academy, Peterborough Regional College and Bishop Creighton Academy .

Finally he went to Whittlesey to speak to sports students at the Sir Harry Smith Community College where he then oversaw an eight-team primary schools festival involving New Road, Coates, Alderman Jacobs and Park Lane.

Then in the evening he gave a presentation at the Fleet to over 200 prople.

Hampton Gardens students.

During the proceedings he made several Peterborough RA presentations.

They were to:

Cory Howard - Young Referee of the Season.

Rob Windle - Outstanding Contribution to Refereeing.

The eight primary school teams from Whittlesey.

Hazel & David Burgess - Outstanding contribution to Refereeing.

Tom Beeton - Referee of the Season.

Jakub Komisarczyk - Select Group Referee of the Season.

Kavanagh was accompanied during the day by Peterborough RA chairman Rob Windle, vice-chairman Stewart Francis, secretary Neil Smith and assistant secretary Josh Aves.