CHARITY TOURNAMENT: Mick George Cup raises £4,000 for charity

Charity was the big winner when the annual Mick George Cup tournament took place at the ABAX Stadium on Sunday.

The popular six-a-side tournament attracted 16 teams - some including ex-professionals - and raised £4,000 for the British Heart Foundation.

The tournament final went down to a sudden-death penalty shoot-out featuring reigning champions Wilderspin Garage.

But despite a gallant effort they missed out this time losing the shoot-out against ‘ALH n’ Body Aid’ - a winning combination of representatives from two local businesses, ALH Recruitment (Peterborough) and Body Aid Solutions (Stamford) respectively.

The winning team was captained by Peterborough Sports FC manager Jimmy Dean.

Nigel Cole, Partnerships Manager at the British Heart Foundation, said: “The Mick George Cup was a marvellous success, and a fantastic evening. Despite huge advances in heart health over the past 50 or so years, there are still over seven million people living in the UK with heart disease.

“The BHF is committed to beating heart disease forever and everybody who took part in the Mick George Cup has helped to fund the research that will one day make that a reality. Our thanks go to everyone who had a part to play in the event.”

Jon Stump, Finance Director at Mick George Ltd, commented: “The competition was a splendid occasion that was contested in the charitable nature that would be expected. Everyone that was involved should be applauded for their contribution.

“As well as the players, a lot of effort and assistance has been provided by the Hunts FA and Peterborough United FC to facilitate the event. We extend our thanks for their support.”