Bad day for Netherton, good day for Moulton Harrox and Thorney, Division Five match abandoned after players walk off in protest, Barron lording it a low level

Have your say

It wasn’t the best of days for Netherton United (November 24).

Not only did they lose their grip on the Northants Junior Cup after a penalty shootout, they saw Peterborough Premier Division leaders Moulton Harrox end a mini-slump to move seven points clear at the top of the table.

Action from a Peterborough League Division One match between Eye (green) and Wittering Harriers. Wittering won 5-1. Photo: David Lowndes.

Netherton were second-best for much of the game against higher-level Sileby Rangers, but a superb goalkeeping display from Aaron Keir and a Ritchie Baines header enabled the city side to lead 1-0 at the break.

Sileby equalised on the hour and went on to deliver a perfect display of penalty taking to take the shootout honours 5-3.

ICA Sports lost their Hunts Intermediate Cup quarter-final 5-0 at home to Eynesbury Rovers Reserves.

Harrox had lost their two previous Premier Division games after starting the season with a 15-match unbeaten run, but they returned to form with a 3-1 win from a tricky fixture at Oakham. Danny Maddison (2) and Joe Townsend scored their goals.

Ketton also ended a run of poor results with a 3-2 win at Long Sutton. Thomas Mann scored twice for Ketton and Matt Cawthorn did likewise for the losers.

Thorney’s fine season continued with a 1-0 home win over Holbeach United Reserves. John Yambusu scored the only goal in the second-half.

Harry Jenkins scored the Whittlesey Athletic goal in a 1-1 draw at Tydd, while bottom club Peterborough Polonia were beaten 4-2 at home by Sutton Bridge United.

Leverington Sports claimed the spoils from a nine-goal game at Langoft. It finished 6-3 to the visitors as Darren Hempson scored twice.

A Division Five game between Peterborough City and Eunice, Huntingdon Reserves was abandoned after 56 minutes when the Eunice players allegedly walked off in protest at a penalty decision in City’s favour.

Eunice led 3-2 at the time, but now face disciplinary action from the Hunts FA and the Peterborough League.

Last season Jack Barron was helping Netherton to four major trophies, but now he’s lording it in Division Five with unbeaten Stanground Sports. Barron scored four goals in a 6-1 win over Gunthorpe Harriers on Saturday.

RESULTS

Saturday, November 24

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH & DISTRICT LEAGUE

Premier Division: Langtoft United 3, Leverington Sports 6 (Hempson 2, Clayton, Taylor, Palmer, Thompson); Long Sutton Athletic 2 (Cawthorn 2), Ketton 3 (Mann 2, Woodman); Oakham United 1 (Lambie), Moulton Harrox 3 (Maddison 2, Townsend); Peterborough Polonia 2, Sutton Bridge United 4 (Osborn, Sutton, Abbott, Pack); Thorney 1 (Yambusu), Holbeach United Res 0; Tydd FC 1, Whittlesey Athletic 1 (Jenkins).

Northants Junior Cup

Third round: Netherton United 1 (R. Baines), Northampton Sileby Rangers 1.

(Sileby won 5-3 on penalties)

Hunts Intermediate Cup

Quarter-final: ICA Sports 0, Eynesbury Rovers Res 5.