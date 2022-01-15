LIVE: PETERBOROUGH UNITED vs COVENTRY- Posh well beaten after stunning second half display from Coventry
Peterborough United are looking for a third straight home win as they host Coventry this afternoon (January 15, 3pm).
After wins against Bristol Rovers and Millwall, Posh are looking for a hattrick and to close the three-point gap to Reading in 21st place.
Coventry come into the game struggling for league form, having not won any of their last six but the in-form Matt Godden will lead the line for Mark Robins’ side.
Follow all the action on the PT live blog below.
LIVE BLOG: Posh vs Coventry
Last updated: Saturday, 15 January, 2022, 16:53
- 3pm kick-off
- Benda and Mumba could start, Morton injured
- Posh looking for third straight home win
- Coventry haven’t won in their last six league games
- Godden set to start for Coventry, who sit in 10th
Full-time
Glad the whistle has finally gone.
Posh finally throw in the towel, they are broken on after giving the ball away. Norburn plays Godden onside and he buries it past Cornell. Not a flattering scoreline by any means.
Godden again
3 added on
90 mins 1-3
Rare foray forward for Posh this half, Mumba rather blasts a cross wildly over the heads of everyone though. JCH not making himself available, not for the first time this season.
88 mins 1-3
Godden the latest to be allowed free roam in the area, blasts over under pressure from Cornell. This is relentless, still.
86 mins 1-3
Nearly the goal of the game from Gyokeres and would have been the first Posh had not gifted away. Gyokeres chests down a high ball, juggles it a couple of times and lashes a volley at goal from about 25 yards. Hits the side netting but had Cornell scrambling.
83 mins 1-3
Poku shows Posh might not be done, nice feint to beat his man in the edge of the box and his shot had Wilson worried but it went over the bar, just.
81 mins 1-3
That’s been coming all half. It’s another ball into the box, Thompson gets in a mess, goes with it with his weak foot and deflects it past Cornell.