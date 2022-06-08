New Blackstones management team, Jon Harrison (left) and Ryan Wood. Photo: Paul Downs

Harrison and his Netherton assistant Ryan Wood were formally unveiled by Stones on Tuesday night. They succeed Lloyd Burton who left the club for personal reasons at the end of last season.

Harrison played for Netherton and took over as manager in 2014. He is the longest-serving manager of the city club in their history and was the longest-serving current manager in the Peterborough Premier Division.

Harrison’s highlight was leading Netherton to the first Premier Division title in the club’s history in 2017-18. His all-conquering team also went on to achieve an unprecedented quad that season by also winning a Northants Cup, the Peterborough League’s President’s Shield and the PFA Senior Cup.

Harrison now insists he’s ready for a new challenge. Netherton finished a disappointing sixth in the top flight last season.

"It’s the toughest decision I’ve ever had to make,” Harrison stated. “It was an honour to take over as manager of a great club. In the first few seasons things didn’t go our way, but we kept improving our points tally and league position until it really clicked in the quadruple season. That was an unprecedented achievement which I honestly believe won’t be done again.

"Two years later we were on for another quadruple until Covid arrived. Since then we’ve underachieved, but still had some great moments on and off the pitch.

"Sadly the time has come to move on and test myself with a new challenge at a higher level. I’m only sad that didn’t leave Netherton on a winning note, but I will always be grateful to those behind the scenes and those who played for me.

"I’m proud to leave the club as the most successful manager of the senior team and needless to say I will always be a supporter.

"But we’re really looking forward to the new challenge. We couldn’t have been made to feel any more welcome at Blackstones than we have been. Now it’s time to get on with it.”

A Netherton club statement read: “As a club we would like to give a huge thank you to one of our own, Jon Harrison, for his dedication over the last 8 years as first team manager. We will never forget the quad!”

Blackstones chairman Gary Peace said: “The vision Jon and Ryan have for our great club makes me believe they will deliver success.”

Meanwhile Peterborough & District League Premier Division club Peterborough North End have appointed three new managers!

Ian Abbott, Mark Wyer and Sammy Linford will be in joint control of a club who lost last season’s boss Tom Florence to an assistant manager’s role at higher level Bourne Town at the end of last season.

North End played one season as a Thurlow Nunn Division One club in 2021-22, but chose to drop down a division because of travel costs.