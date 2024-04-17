Late show keeps Stamford AFC hopes alive and Blackstones also still have a shot at the play-offs

Stamford AFC manager Graham Drury with Jon Challinor

The Daniels are three points and two places adrift of the play-offs with two games to go after a 2-1 victory against 10-man Kettering. Tendai Chitiza and Jon Challinor scored the goals.

Kettering had their ‘keeper sent off in the second-half. The Poppies had taken the lead early in the first-half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Stamford’s play-off hopes had been damaged by a 3-0 defeat at rivals Leamington on Saturday. Stamford are at home to lowly Hitchin Town on Saturday (3pm).

Stamford AFC manager Graham Drury with Jon Challinor

Spalding United moved back to the top of the Northants Premier Midlands Division when title rivals Harborough Town received a six-point deduction for playing an ineligible player. They stayed there when Anstey Nomads saw a trip to Corby – their game in hand on Spalding – called off on Tuesday night.

The Tulip visit Sporting Khalsa on Saturday.

March Town will visit Racing Club Warwick in a play-off semi-final in the United Counties Premier Division South on Saturday.

Blackstones need to win at third-placed Newark on Saturday and hope rivals Kirby and Dunkirk draw to reach the Division One play-offs.

​

​