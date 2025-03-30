Action from Bourne Town v Gresley Rovers. Photo Dave Mears

Stamford AFC snatched a last-gasp draw in their big Southern Premier Division Central clash with Kettering Town at the Zeeco Stadium on Saturday.

Defender Jordan Cooke scored with a towering header from a Billy Bennett corner in the 10th minute of added time to keep the home side’s play-off chances alive. Posh loanee full-back Aaron Powell had scored for the visitors early in the game, but they have dropped to fourth in the table, while Stamford are seventh, but only outside the play-off places on goal difference.

A terrific crowd of 1,237 - comfortably the biggest of the season at the Zeeco – watched the game with most of them supporting Kettering!

Spalding United moved to within a place and two points of Stamford after a 5-0 romp at lowly Lowestoft Town. Dan Lawlor scored twice, one was a penalty, while Jack Roberts, Sam Cartwright and Kieran Freeman also netting. Spalding have a huge game at second-placed AFC Telford next Saturday when Stamford host bottom half side Bishop’s Stortford.

It was a dramatic day at the top of the United Counties Premier Division North table. Leaders Eastwood CFC were beaten heavily at home, but second-placed Bourne Town needed a 96th-minute leveller to draw 1-1 at home to lowly Gresley Rovers who had taken the lead three minutes from time. A 27th minute red card for Alvin Magagada made it an uphill struggle for ‘The Wakes.’ That enabled Lincoln United to jump to the top after coming from behind to beat Wisbech Town 3-2. Amir Ward scored both goals for Wisbech with the hosts winning the game in the 92nd minute.

Deeping Rangers’ advantage over the relegation zone is now just two points after a 2-1 defeat at Hucknall Town. Their cause wasn’t helped by a first-half red card for LIam Hook. Scott Waumsley grabbed a late goal for Deeping.

There were vital 3-0 wins for March Town and Yaxley in the Premier Division South. Fourth-placed March won at second-placed Aylestone Park with goals from Dan Cotton, Matthew Foy and Craig Gilles, while Yaxley beat bottom club Godmanchester with goals from Matthew Harris-Hercules (2) and Jay Chilvers. The Cuckoos have now pulled four points clear of the relegation zone.

Blackstones consolidated their position in the Division One play-off places with a 2-0 win at lowly Sandiacre Town. Josh Barrett and William Bestwick scored in the final 14 minutes.

Whittlesey Athletic made it three wins on the spin in Division One North of the Thurlow Nunn League. An own goal meant third-placed Harwich and Parkeston were beaten 1-0 at the Danzen Logistics Stadium.

Peterborough Sports were well beaten by Kidderminster Harriers in a National League North game.

FIXTURES National League North: Kidderminster Harriers 3, Peterborough Sports 0.

Southern Premier Division Central: Lowestoft 0, Spalding United 5 (Lawlor 2, Cartwright, Freeman, Roberts); Stamford AFC 1 (Cooke), Kettering Town 1.

United Counties League

Premier Division North: Bourne Town 1 (Eyett), Gresley Rovers 1; Hucknall Town 2, Deeping Rangers 1 (Waumsley); Lincoln United 3, Wisbech Town 2 (Ward 2).

Premier Division South: Aylestone Park 0, March Town 3 (Cotton, Foy, Gillies); Yaxley 3 (Harris-Hercules 2, Chilvers), Godmanchester Rovers 0.

Division One: Sandiacre Town 0, Blackstones 2 (Barrett, Bestwick).

Thurlow Nunn Division One North: Holbeach United 2 (Hamilton, Wright), Diss Town 2; Holland FC 1, FC Parson Drove 1; Pinchbeck United 0, Needham Market Reserves 0; Whittlesey Athletic 1 (Graham), Harwich & Parkeston 0.

