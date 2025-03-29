Title-chasers were too strong for Peterborough Sports

Action from Peterborough Sports v Kidderminster Harriers earlier this season. Photo Darren Wiles.

Title-chasing Kidderminster Harriers were too strong for Peterborough Sports in their National League North fixture at Aggborough on Saturday.

It finished 3-0 to the second-placed home side who are two points behind leaders Scunthorpe United. Sports remain in the top half of the table with five games to go. They host Leamington in their next fixture at PIMS Park on Saturday, April 5.

Tope Obadeyi grabbed the opening goal of the game on 16 minutes. Having earlier seen one effort booted off the line by Sports player-boss Michael Gash, he made no mistake with a header from six yards out at the far post.

It was almost 2-0 soon afterwards when the division’s top scorer Ashley Hemmings fired over the crossbar after good work from Caleb Richards. Sports had their best opportunity of the half on 30 minutes when Alfie Atherton headed just wide.

Harriers started the second-half quickly and Zak Brown, Amari Morgan-Smith and Hemmings all went close before Brown delivered an excellent finish on 68 and five minutes later Brown scored again with a terrific strike into the top corner.

Sports: Pardington, Putman, Fryatt, Kamara (sub Mukuna, 73 mins), Gash, Alban-Jones (sub Challinor, 89 mins), Bondswell (sub Van LIer, 61 mins), Straughan-Brown, Atherton (sub Jones, 61 mins), Gyasi (sub Winters, 89 mins).