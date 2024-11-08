Bourne Town and March Town delivered fantastic finishes to win their second round FA Vase ties on Saturday.

Bourne were 1-0 down with nine minutes to go at Market Drayton Town, but won 3-1 thanks to goals from Zac Allen, Robbie Ellis and Brad Marshall, while March were 2-0 down at the break at Biggleswade United before evergreen striker Dan Cotton scored twice and Danny Emmington netted a 94th-minute winner. The Hares will now be in Monday’s third round draw for the first time in the club’s history.

Yaxley just failed to make it a hat-trick of local successes as they went down 2-1 at home to United Counties League rivals Melton Town. Young Matteo Perkins scored for ‘The Cuckoos.’

Blackstones went toe-to-toe at clear leaders Clipstone in UCL Division One before suffering an agonising 4-3 loss. The hosts scored twice in added time to overhaul Blackstones who had led 3-1 with two goals from Nathan Rudman after a first-minute strike from Johan Coughlan. The winner came from the penalty spot in the 99th minute.

Derrick Dadzie scores for FC Peterborough in a 4-1 Thurlow Nunn League Cup defeat to Downham Town. Photo Tim Symonds.

Bourne are back in UCL Premier Division North action on Wednesday (November 13) with a mouthwatering home derby with Deeping Rangers (7.45pm).

The superb recent form of local Thurlow Nunn Division One North teams FC Peterborough and Whittlesey Athletic continued on Saturday. The city side consolidated their play-off position with a 4-2 win at Gorleston Reserves. Devonte Totesaut scored twice with Vitor Vaz and Marcio Martins also netting. FC Peterborough had been beaten 4-1 in a League Cup tie by Premier Division Downham Town. Derrick Dadzie scored the consolation goal.

And Whittlesey stretched their unbeaten run to five games with a 1-0 win at Whitton United courtesy of a stunning striker from Isaac Jobling. Whittlesey are now just two points from safety.

Spalding United’s recent investment in their squad paid immediate dividends with a terrific 1-0 Southern Premier Division Central win at Stratford Town who had started the day in fourth place. Joseph Nyahwema scored the winning goal 15 minutes from time as Spalding moved three points clear of the drop zone. Former Reading and Leicester City centre-back Liam Moore plus recent captures from Peterborough Sports Dan Lawlor and Dion Sembie-Ferris, all made their Spalding debuts.

Stamford AFC dropped to fifth after losing 3-1 at home to fellow high-fliers AFC Telford. Richard Gregory had given ‘The Daniels’ a half-time lead.

Peterborough Sports won 2-1 at Southport in a National League North fixture.

RESULTS FA Vase second round: Biggleswade United 2, March Town 3 (Cotton 2, Emmington); Market Drayton 1, Bourne Town (Allen, Ellis, Marshall); Yaxley 1 (Perkins) Melton.

National League North: Southport 1, Peterborough Sports 2 (Putman, Jarvis).

Southern League Premier Division Central: Stamford AFC 1 (Gregory), AFC Telford United 3; Stratford Town 1, Spalding United 1 (Nyahwema).

UCL Division One: Clipstone 4, Blackstones 3 (Rudman 2, Coughlan).

Thurlow Nunn Division One North: Framlingham Town 1, Holbeach United 1 (Keeble); Gorleston Res 2, FC Peterborough 4 (Totesaut 2, Vaz, Martins); Pinchbeck United 0, Haverhill Rovers 1; Whitton United 0, Whittlesey Athletic 1 (Jobling).

League Cup: FC Peterborough 1 (Dadzie), Downham Town 4.