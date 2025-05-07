Late Drama as Deeping Rangers win the Hinchingbrooke Cup

Deeping Rangers with the Hinchingbrooke Cup. Photo Jason Richardson.

It all happened late on in the Hinchingbrooke Cup Final as Deeping Rangers beat United Counties League March Town 2-0 at Yaxley FC on Tuesday night.

‘The Hares’ had enjoyed the majority of the possession, but a second yellow card for Flo Tsagium was quickly followed by match-winning goals from Luke Hunnings and Enoch Opayinka in the final stages.

Hunnings struck with a towering header on 89 minutes and substitute Opayinka put gloss on the final scoreline in added time to give Deeping a great end to a tough campaign, most of which had been spent battling against relegation from the Premier Division North.

The arrival of Brett Whaley, a former March boss, as manager was key to a turnaround in form in the second-half of the season. Deeping eventually finished three places and five points clear of the drop zone.

Deeping Rangers celebrate their Hinchingbrooke Cup Final win. Photo Jason Richardson.

March finished fourth in the Premier Division South and lost in a promotion play-off semi-final. They did win the Cambs Invitation Cup last week, but they suffered in last night’s final by not turning territory into goals. Toby Allen and Matthew Foy went close in the first-half with Deeping ‘keeper Aaron Butcher saving well from Allen after the break.

Deeping’s speedy forward Byron Adiado was a constant threat and he forced a couple of fine stops from March ‘keeper Jonah Gill.

Deeping: Butcher, Tinkler, Smith, Burton, Hunnings, Dougill, Barnes, Hook, Stainsby, Davies (sub Opayinka), Adiado.

Unused subs: Addinall, Meeks, Muzychuk.

March: Gill, Burrows, Saunders, Green, Emmington, Brumby, Cotton, Foy, Gillies (sub Williams), Allen, Tsaguim.

Unused subs: Escorcio, Henderson, Biggs.

The Peterborough League’s Senior Cup Final between Crowland Town and Warboys Town takes place on Friday (7.30pm) at Stamford AFC.