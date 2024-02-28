Late agony for Cardea Ladies, but Deeping Rangers finish their first season in magnificent style, plus penalty shootouts galore in the Junior Alliance

Deeping Rangers Ladies celebrate a goal against Sleaford. Photo Jason Richardson

​Sofia Aaragosa fired the city side ahead five minutes into the second-half at Newport Pagnell only for the home side to equalise from the penalty spot on 75 minutes.

And Cardea, who picked up their first point of the season the week before, then suffered the heartbreak of an injury time winning goal for Pagnell.

Fifth placed Stamford AFC were held to a 1-1 home draw by New Bradwell St Peter FC. Sophie Harris scored for Stamford.

Action from Deeping Rangers v Sleaford. (green). Photo Jason Richardson

Mid-table Cardea Reserves went down 5-2 at St Ives Town Reserves in Cambs Division Two. Anna Langa scored both of the Cardea goals.

Deeping Rangers finished a creditable first season in the Lincs Womens South Division in fine style.

​Deeping beat bottom club Sleaford 7-1 with Catherine Hobday claiming a last-day treble.

The other Deeping goals were scored by Ali Stokoe (2), Zoe Davenport and Hannah Murphy.

Action from a big win for Deeping Rangers over Sleaford (green). Photo Jason Richardson

Deeping finished fourth of eight teams with eight wins and five defeats from 14 matches.

JUNIOR ALLIANCE

There were penalty shootouts galore in cup matches over the weekend.

​Stanground beat Thurlby 4-3 on penalties and Orton went down 4-2 on spot-kicks at Boston in the Under 12 Hereward Cup.

Charlie Farrier (2) and Charlie McClellan scored for Stanground in a game that finished 3-3.

In the Under 14 League Cup Thorpe Wood pipped RTC 5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 draw. Ollie Wilding scored the Thorpe Wood goal.

And in the Under 14 Hereward Cup Eye won their shootout 4-3 at Wittering, again after a 1-1 draw. Brendon Ulliott scored for Eye.

Seco Fati bagged a hat-trick for Feeder as they beat Deeping United 5-3 in the Under 14 League Cup. Shay Yeoman and Dovydas Dirzininkas also scored.