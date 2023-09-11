Last unbeaten record has gone, reports of a Sunday mass brawl and Katie's FA Cup treble for Yaxley

A goal for Farcet (blue) against Hampton FC in their Challenge Cup tie. Photo: David Lowndes.

​Crowland Town had won their first five games of the season, but they came unstuck 2-0 at the home of top-flight newcomers Stanground Sports.

Leo Brando and Gabriel Bowden scored the goals for the city side who have won three of their first five matches.

Stanground have another mighty home challenge this Saturday against current leaders Moulton Harrox.

Action from Hampton FC (blue) v Farcet. Photo: David Lowndes.

Harrox made it six wins out of seven when easing to a 5-0 home win over Ramsey last Saturday. Free-scoring Declan Earth bagged another couple of goals.

Oundle missed a great chance to climb to third as they were held to a 2-2 draw by bottom club Tydd who collected their first point of the season thanks to goals from Matthew Cousins and Bradley Easey.

There were goals galore in Division One with table-topping title fancies Peterborough City leading the way with 14 at Netherton Reserves and second-placed Chatteris smacking 13 past Polonia!

Kyial West claimed a magnificent seven goals against bottom club Netherton, while Casey Stonnell-Fitzgerald and Martin Saunders both scored four for Chatteris.

Hampton FC before their Challenge Cup defeat at the hands of Farcet. Photo: David Lowndes.

Park Farm Pumas twice came from behind to claim a fine 5-3 win over Deeping United who ran into sin bin trouble in the latter stages.

Giovanni Cantone scored twice for Park Farm.

Division One strugglers Farcet were still too strong for high flying Division Two side FC Hampton in a Challenge Cup tie.

Goals from Ashley Godwin, Josh Pike, Gavin Wong, Sam Mancuso and Caelan Henderson delivered a 5-0 win for Farcet.

Perfect Division Two teams Peterborough Rangers and Sutton Bridge United both hit opponents for six.​

Cameron Guest returned from a long absence to score twice in a 6-3 win for Rangers against Stamford Bels Reserves. Bels had shot into an early 2-0 lead.

Sutton Bridge won 6-0 at Park Farm Pumas and are second behind Rangers on goal difference.

SUNDAY MASS BRAWL

A Peterborough Sunday League match between Peterborough Tigers and Stanground Eagles was abandoned because of a reported ‘mass brawl.’

The referee called time on the contest in the 62nd minute and a report has now been sent to the relative county FAs for futher investigation.

WOMENS FOOTBALL

A hat-trick from Katie Steward enabled Yaxley Phoenix to reach the second preliminary round of the FA Women’s Cup for the first time.

Stewart struck all her side’s goals in a 3-1 first round win at Loughborough Foxes Vixens.

Yaxley will now host Thrapston Ladies in the second preliminary round on October 1.

In the Cambs Womens Premiership Emma Pollard claimed seven goals for her new club Whittlesey in a 9-0 hammering of Newmarket.

And in Division Two Rachel Hill scored twice as Netherton gained a creditable 2-2 draw at Cambourne.