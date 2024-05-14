Last Peterborough League titles have been decided, top-flight manager departs, cup final news and new signings

Peterborough League action. Photo David Lowndes.

​Peterborough City and Moulton Harrox Reserves have clinched the last two Peterborough League titles to be settled this season.

​City claimed the Division One crown after a 4-2 win at Polonia, while Harrox sealed the Division Four title at the first attempt with a 6-0 romp against Elsea Park Eagles.

The scorers for Harrox were Cameron Bedden (2), Robert Holcombe, Laurence Price, James Thorold and Charlie Wallace. The win completed a famous club double as the first team won the Premier Division.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

City scored an astonishing 168 goals in their 30 Division One games and finished with a goal difference of +124!

City have joined forces with Yaxley FC to form a ‘super club' for next season and it’s expected they will play Premier Division football as Yaxley Reserves.

Stanground Sports and Cardea have also merged and will most likely play in the top flight as Stanground Cardea Sports next season.

Lucian Stiopu, who led Stanground to an excellent third place Premier Division finish this season, has announced he won’t be managing at the new club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stanground finished the season with a 4-1 win over Leverington Sports as Snor Islam scored twice.

The other title winners from the 2023-24 Peterborough League season are Peterborough Rangers (Division Two) and Bourne Town A (Division Three).

The Peterborough Senior Cup Final between top-flight clubs Oakham United and Warboys Town will take place at Peterborough United FC on Friday (7.45pm kick off).

NON LEAGUE

March Town beat Blackstones 3-1 in the Hinchingbrooke Cup Final at Yaxley FC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

March play one division higher than Stones in the United Counties League, but they were pushed all the way before claiming victory with two goals from Matthew Foy and one from Ben Seymour-Shove.

Stones had earlier claimed a deserved equaliser through Dami Agboola.

Several members of the Stamford AFC squad who enjoyed a fine season at Southern League Premier Division Central level have re-signed for the 2024-25 campaign.