Last-gasp penalty gets Stamford to within a win of the FA Cup first round, Jordan at the double for Spalding, up and down draw for Whittlesey, Peterborough North End share six goals, Peterborough Northern Star lose to one goal

Cameron Johnson (centre) leads the celebrations after his last-gasp penalty delivered an FA Cup win for Stamford AFC against Norwich United. Photo: James Richardson.

The Daniels and Sports are now just one win from the first round proper of the FA Cup. The fourth qualifying round draw takes place tomorrow (October 4) lunchtime.

Stamford fell behind early against their Thurlow Nunn Premier Division opponents, but dominated the rest of the contest at the Zeeco Stadium.

Jack Duffy equalised just before the break just moments after coming on as a substitute, but a replay looked inevitable as Stamford struggled to break down a committed defence.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hosts, who reached the first round in the 2016-17 season, struck the woodwork four times before a foul by the Norwich goalkeeper on Tendai Chitiza as they contested a high ball gave Johnson the chance to win the tie in the 94th minute.

Elsewhere on the local non-league scene Jordan Macleod scored twice as Spalding ended a frustrating run of results in the Northern Premier Midlands Division with a 3-1 win at Shepshed Dynamo, but Yaxley and Wisbech were both beaten on their travels.

Peterborough Northern Star lost to a single goal at Cogenhoe in the United Counties Premier Divison South, while Blackstones lost 6-2 at home to Gedling Miners Welfare in Division One despite leading 2-0. Bourne won 4-2 at Graham St Prims after the hosts lost their goalkeeper to a 10th minute red card. Harry Fitzjohn and Jake Mason were among the Bourne scorers.

In Division One North of the Thurlow Nunn League there were 3-3 draws away from home for second-placed Whittlesey Athletic and Peterborough North End.

Whittlesey were 2-0 down at Debenham LC, recovered to lead 3-2, but then conceded a last-gasp equaliser.

RESULTS FA Cup

Third qualifying round: AFC Dunstabale 2, Peterborough Sports 3 (M. Jones 2, McCammon); Stamford AFC 2 (Johnson, Duffy), Norwich United 1.

Northern Premier LEAGUE

Midlands Division: Chasetown 4, Yaxley 0; Halesowen 2, Wisbech 0; Shepshed Dynamo 1, Spalding 3 (Macleod 2, Yale).

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division North: Deeping Rangers 0, Newark 3; Holbeach 0, Heather St John 2, Pinchbeck 1 (Gagyi), Melton 4.

Premier Division South: Cogenhoe 1, Peterborough Northern Star 0.

Division One: Blackstones 2 (McNally, Buckle), Gedling MW 6; Graham St Prims 2, Bourne 4.

Thurlow Nunn LEAGUE

Premier Division: March 3, Walsham le Willows 4.