Peterborough Sports are within 90 minutes of the first round proper of the FA Cup after surviving a nervy finale in Dunstable

Mark Jones scored twice for Peterborough Sports at AFC Dunstable. Photo: James Richardson.

Heavy rain was to feature throughout the game with the added ‘bonus’ of an often gusty wind, but Sports made a good start to the game and from very early on were dominant, causing problems for the Dunstable back line.

The deadlock was broken on 18 minutes and it was a brilliant solo effort from midfielder Josh McCammon who collected the ball centrally, drove forward and unleashed a piledriver from 25 yards out that skipped on the wet surface past the despairing home keeper.

It was no real surprise on 32 minutes when Sports doubled their lead. Good work out wide by Luke Warner-Eley allowed him to cross deep into the box and Mark Jones rose high and powered a header down past the keeper.

Two minutes before the break it looked like Jordan Nicholson was going to add another as he was free on goal but just as he was about to shoot he appeared to be caught, no penalty given and the score line remained 2-0 to the Turbines at the break.

Sports were almost totally dominant into the first 15 minutes of the second half and the introduction of Josh Moreman from the bench saw him go narrowly wide with his first touch of the game.

Sports increased their lead further on 75 minutes when a deep Dan Lawlor corner was headed hoem by Jones for his second goal of the game.

It very much seemed the job was done, but inexplicably Sports allowed Dunstable to get two goals back in the final 15 minutes to leave a nervy few minutes for Sports to navigate until the referee blew the final whistle.

So Sports are in the draw on Monday (October 4) with the return coach trip to Peterborough a buzz of permutations of who they could get next.

A mention also to the magnificent away support which seems to grow week on week. They really do make the difference.