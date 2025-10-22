Last gasp goal sends Peterborough Sports back to the foot of the National League North

Peterborough Sports suffered late heartbreak in the National League North on Tuesday night at home to Buxton.

Sports were beaten 2-1 at PIMS Park, a defeat confirmed by a 95th minute goal.

Sports slipped to the foot of the table again after Southport’s 1-1 draw with Chorley. The current bottom two sides will meet next Tuesday (October 28) in their rearranged tie after their previous match was abandoned after an hour last month.

Sports got off to the perfect start with Ben Breresford racing onto Max Booth’s throughball in the first minute and slotted home.

Dan Jarvis in action for Peterborough Sports.

The Bucks responded and equalised in the tenth minute as a cross from Luke Brennan eventually found its way to Louis Stephenson who fired through a crowded box past Pete Crook.

Turbines grew back into the game as Connor Wood set up opportunities for Beresford and Dan Jarvis, the latter forcing Cooper to make a fingertip save around the post.

The crowd thought Turbines had taken the lead late on in the second half as Beresford capitalised on a poor pass from Cooper, he found Jarvis who forced the goalkeeper to make a save before Sam Straughan-Brown struck the woodwork but the referee waved away protests for the ball crossing over the line.

Chances fell for both sides as they searched for a winner with Elliott Whitehouse sending a header straight at Cooper before the Turbines defence combined well to prevent Max Bardell from close-range.

Buxton advanced forward deep into stoppage time and were awarded a free-kick as Crook was cautioned for a late foul on the advancing forward.

Kirby stood over the set-piece and curled an effort into the top right corner to secure the three points for the visitors.