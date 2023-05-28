Last-day title wins for Stamford U16s and Yaxley U13s, League Cup success for Moulton Harrox and the 2022-23 local football roll of honour
A title decider was played out at Stamford’s Borderville ground with the hosts needing a point to thwart their biggest rivals.
And a tense, passionate game in front of a sizeable crowd was won 2-1 by Stamford who gained revenge for their League Cup Final defeat at the hands of Thorpe Wood last month.
Alfie Lee fired Stamford in front on 16 minutes with a neat 18-yard strike into the corner before a Thorpe Wood equaliser 10 minutes into the second half.
But the home side rallied and won the game and the title with an Eden Thomas header from a corner on the hour mark.
It was still a good season for the city side who also reached the Northants Under 16 County Final where they were beaten 2-0 by Wellingborough Whitworth.
Yaxley clinched the Peterborough & District Junior Alliance Under 13 Division One title after a last-game 0-0 draw with Deeping Rangers Clarets.
Deeping needed to win the game to force a play-off for the title with Yaxley.
Peterborough Lions and Wisbech St Mary finished level on points at the top of Under 14 Division Two, but decided to share the title rather than contest a play-off.
Goal difference is not applicable in the Junior Alliance League.
Moulton Harrox beat Warboys Town 3-1 on penalties after a 2-2 draw to win the Peterborough & District League Cup Final at Yaxley FC.
Louis Steadman and Ian Bradbury scored in normal time for Harrox with Dan Moulds and Jake Thornton replying for Warboys.
ROLL OF HONOUR
Peterborough League
Champions
Premier Division – Uppingham Town
Division One – Sawtry
Division Two – Cardea
Division Three – Peterborough Rangers
Division Four – Youth Dreams Project
Senior Cup – Uppingham Town
Challenge Cup – Peterborough City
Junior Cup – Netherton United A
League Cup – Moulton Harrox
Sunday League
Division One – West Raven
Division Two – Glinton & Northborough.
Sunday Cup – West Raven
Youth League
Under 15 League
Division One – Netherton United Black
Division Two – Holbeach United
Division Three – SL Swifts
League Cup – Netherton United Black
Under 16 League
Division One – Stamford AFC
Division Two – Park Farm Pumas
Division Three – Wisbech Acorns
League Cup – Thorpe Wood Rangers
Under 18 League
Division One – ICA Sports
Division Two – Stanground Sports
League Cup – ICA Sports
Junior Alliance League
Under 12 League
Division One – Peterborough RTC
Division Two – Spalding
Division Three – Peterborough RTC
Division Four – Thurlby
Division Five – Colsterworth
Division Six – Peterborough Lions
League Cup – Netherton United
Hereward Cup – Park Farm Pumas
Under 13 League
Division One – Yaxley
Division Two – Spalding United
Division Three – Wisbech St Mary
Division Four – Holbeach United
League Cup – Deeping Rangers Claret
Hereward Cup – Wisbech St Mary
Under 14 League
Division One – Wisbech St Mary
Division Two – Peterborough Lions/Wisbech St Mary
Division Three – Thurlby
Division Four – Orton Rangers
Division Five – Long Sutton Athletic
League Cup – Netherton United
Hereward Cup – Orton Rangers
Cambs Women/Girls League
Local winners
Division One – Cardea
Division Two - Peterborough Sports
Division Three – Chatteris Town
Under 16B Division – ICA Sports
Under 15A Division – Leverington Sports
Under 12 Division – Girls United