Stamford AFC Under 16s with their trophy and medals after clinching the Peterborough & District League Division One title.

​A title decider was played out at Stamford’s Borderville ground with the hosts needing a point to thwart their biggest rivals.

And a tense, passionate game in front of a sizeable crowd was won 2-1 by Stamford who gained revenge for their League Cup Final defeat at the hands of Thorpe Wood last month.

Alfie Lee fired Stamford in front on 16 minutes with a neat 18-yard strike into the corner before a Thorpe Wood equaliser 10 minutes into the second half.

Cardea Ladies won a Cambs League and Cup double

But the home side rallied and won the game and the title with an Eden Thomas header from a corner on the hour mark.

It was still a good season for the city side who also reached the Northants Under 16 County Final where they were beaten 2-0 by Wellingborough Whitworth.

Yaxley clinched the Peterborough & District Junior Alliance Under 13 Division One title after a last-game 0-0 draw with Deeping Rangers Clarets.

Deeping needed to win the game to force a play-off for the title with Yaxley.

Peterborough Lions and Wisbech St Mary finished level on points at the top of Under 14 Division Two, but decided to share the title rather than contest a play-off.

Goal difference is not applicable in the Junior Alliance League.

Moulton Harrox beat Warboys Town 3-1 on penalties after a 2-2 draw to win the Peterborough & District League Cup Final at Yaxley FC.

Louis Steadman and Ian Bradbury scored in normal time for Harrox with Dan Moulds and Jake Thornton replying for Warboys.

ROLL OF HONOUR

Peterborough League

Champions

Premier Division – Uppingham Town

Division One – Sawtry

Division Two – Cardea

Division Three – Peterborough Rangers

Division Four – Youth Dreams Project

Senior Cup – Uppingham Town

Challenge Cup – Peterborough City

Junior Cup – Netherton United A

League Cup – Moulton Harrox

Sunday League

Division One – West Raven

Division Two – Glinton & Northborough.

Sunday Cup – West Raven

Youth League

Under 15 League

Division One – Netherton United Black

Division Two – Holbeach United

Division Three – SL Swifts

League Cup – Netherton United Black

Under 16 League

Division One – Stamford AFC

Division Two – Park Farm Pumas

Division Three – Wisbech Acorns

League Cup – Thorpe Wood Rangers

Under 18 League

Division One – ICA Sports

Division Two – Stanground Sports

League Cup – ICA Sports

Junior Alliance League

Under 12 League

Division One – Peterborough RTC

Division Two – Spalding

Division Three – Peterborough RTC

Division Four – Thurlby

Division Five – Colsterworth

Division Six – Peterborough Lions

League Cup – Netherton United

Hereward Cup – Park Farm Pumas

Under 13 League

Division One – Yaxley

Division Two – Spalding United

Division Three – Wisbech St Mary

Division Four – Holbeach United

League Cup – Deeping Rangers Claret

Hereward Cup – Wisbech St Mary

Under 14 League

Division One – Wisbech St Mary

Division Two – Peterborough Lions/Wisbech St Mary

Division Three – Thurlby

Division Four – Orton Rangers

Division Five – Long Sutton Athletic

League Cup – Netherton United

Hereward Cup – Orton Rangers

Cambs Women/Girls League

Local winners

Division One – Cardea

Division Two - Peterborough Sports

Division Three – Chatteris Town

Under 16B Division – ICA Sports

Under 15A Division – Leverington Sports