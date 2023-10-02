Kyial's scoring spree has sped Peterborough City to the top of Division One, but Rutland teams dominating the Premier Division

Action from a recent Stanground Sports (purple) match. Photo: David Lowndes.

West scored four times in an 8-2 win over Long Sutton Athletic on Saturday to make it nine goals in his last two appearances and 19 in just seven appearances in total.

Alfie Webb (2), Harry Brookes and Ewan Morton scored the other City goals against Sutton. City are two points clear at the top after eight wins in nine matches.

Tomasz Ramian claimed a double hat-trick for Polonia in an 8-5 Division One win over Wisbech Town Reserves.

Since losing 12-3 at home to Chatteris, Stilton United have won five in a row at this level.

They won 3-0 at Park Farm Pumas on Saturday with goals coming from Brooklyn Gray, Jack Hutchings and Tyler Munns.

​Rutland teams have taken control in the Peterborough Premier Division. Reigning champions Uppingham Town lead the way after a 5-1 win over Crowland Town, but Oakham United are behind only on goal difference after a 9-0 thumping of Tydd.

The best-placed city side are Stanground Sports who are sixth after a 3-1 win over Stamford Bels. Michael Fox, Isaac Kyereme and James Stainsby scored the Stanground goals.

Whittlesey Athletic Reserves won for just the second time this season, but it was an impressive one, 6-0 at Holbeach United Reserves. Alfie Papworth scored twice.

Peterborough Rangers lost their perfect record in Division Two as they went down 3-2 at Whaplode Drove. Sutton Bridge United are now top after completing a sixth straight success, 6-1 against King’s Cliffe as Craig Pack bagged a hat-trick.

Youth Dreams Project maintained their perfect record in Division Three with a 7-1 romp at FC Hampton Reserves, but Bourne Town A are top after an 8-2 win at Ramsey Reserves. Michael Hasler hit a hat-trick.

In Division Four Moulton Harrox Reserves joined inactive Stamford AFC Reserves at the top following a 5-0 victory at Leverington A. Marcus Parry scored twice.

Cardea Reserves won their city derby 5-1 against Peterborough City Reserves thanks to goals from Michael Tomkin (2), Tom Rimes, Giles Abban and Kamal Stainton-Smart.

Steve Jucikas struck a second-half hat-trick as Deeping United made progress in the Lincs Junior Cup with a 4-3 win over Limestone Rangers.

​Harry Catanach also scored for the Peterborough League Division One side.

There was no joy for Premier Division sides in the Northants Junior Cup.

Wittering Premiair were beaten 4-1 on penalties after a 2-2 draw in Finedon, while Netherton United went down 4-1 at Irchester.

Mitchell Pillin scored for Netherton.

Netherton’s A team were also knocked out of the Northants Area Cup at Thrapston. They lost 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw.