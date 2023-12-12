Kyial is the Division One scoring King and a deadly dozen for Netherton Under 15s

​Peterborough City delivered a stirring second half fightback to storm six points clear at the top of Division One of the Peterborough League.

Netherton U15s (red) on the attack in a League Cup game against Ketton. Photo: David Lowndes.

​While most matches were postponed because of waterlogged pitches, City beat Stilton United 5-3 on Yaxley FC’s 3G surface.

They had to come from 3-1 down at the break, but a hat-trick from ace marksman Kyial West and a goal apiece for Dan Stephens and Neville Nzembela secured the three points.

West now has a remarkable 34 goals in 12 appearances. He has double the number of goals of any other Division One player.

Action from Netherton Under 15s (red) v Ketton at the Grange. Photo: David Lowndes.

Park Farm were also winners in Division One. Ryan Bloor and Rio Henson both scored twice in a 5-4 win over Polonia for whom Karol Narojczyk also scored twice.

In the Premier Division Crowland couldn’t follow up a fine win over title chasing Leverington as they went down 3-2 at home to leaders Uppingham Town who have shot four points clear at the top.

The highest ranked team in Division Three in action were Netherton United A. Sam Gibbins scored twice in a 5-1 win over Long Sutton Reserves.

In Division Four FC Hampton A moved off the bottom with a 4-0 win over fellow strugglers Deeping United Development. Goals from Michael Faulkner, Ben Otterwell, Lee Clementson and Chris Ward secured just a third win of the season.

A strong tackle by a Netherton U15 player in their League Cup game with Ketton. Photo: David Lowndes.

​SUNDAY LEAGUE

Joseph Kelly hit a hat-trick as West Raven moved two points clear at the top with a 9-0 mauling of Orton Wanderers.

Second-placed Emneth dropped two points by drawing 2-2 at Cardea. Kieran Hibbins and Charlie Bosett scored for the city side.

FC Rovers won for just the second time, 4-2 over Stanground Eagles. William Gould, Lewis Hardy and Jack Walker were among their scorers.

​YOUTH/JUNIOR LEAGUES

Netherton Reds from Division One beat Ketton from Division Four 12-1 in an Under 15 League Cup tie at the Grange.

Taylor Dalton and Henry Saidler both claimed hat-tricks with Jake Boyes (2), Freddie Hooke (2), William Morrison and Luca Maloney also on target. Max Pridmore replied for Ketton.

Gunthorpe Harriers and British School of Sports are separated by goal difference at the top of Under 15 Division Three after both picked up weekend wins.

George Elliott scored twice for Gunthorpe in a 4-2 victory over Yaxley, while Emils Barbaks, Chase Bray and Stephen Williams scored for BSS in a 3-1 win at Park Farm.

Whittlesey have a seven-point lead at the top of Under 16 Division Two following a 5-1 win over Holbeach. Caleb Feeke struck a hat-trick.

Thurlby have moved to the top of the Under 18 League after an 11-1 romp against Moulton Chapel. Lewis Collins and Jacob Horner both scored four.

Kai Orange hit a hat-trick as RTC moved joint top of Under 12 Division One in the Junior Alliance League with a 5-0 success at St Ives.