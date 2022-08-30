Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jordan Nicholson shoots for Peterborough Sports against Kings Lynn on Tuesday (August 29). Photo: James Richardson.

Widdrington took aim at a section of the Peterborough Sports support in his post-match interview after his side snatched a 2-1 victory in stoppage time.

Sports officials declined to comment on Widdrington’s specific allegations as his own behaviour is believed to be the subject of a report from security and a report from the match referee.

It has been suggested Widdrington threw a ball into the home crowd after the winning goal. It’s also understood he made no mention of alleged death threats to the police or Sports officials at the game, preferring instead to bring it up with his local paper many hours after his side had won the match.

Following the match, Widdrington told the Lynn News: “I've been in the game a long, long time and I'm aware of people having a bit of a go because they don't support your team or want them to do well.

"Some of the things I've had to endure today in terms of vitriolic language, the throwing of liquids over me and death threats.

"We're playing at Step Two of the national pyramid of football and people should be coming to watch the game, not just barrack.

"When we score like that – you're not going to clap that? That's what I said to them.

"You should be clapping that, lads, that's a hell of a goal – and all hell breaks loose and you think, well, I've listened to you for 92 minutes giving me real dog's abuse, and I mean dog's abuse, wishing unmeasurable and unfathomable things towards me and it's hit a nerve, even on the way home.

"I am disillusioned because that's my last two away games. I don't get paid enough money to take that abuse and I don't need it to be honest with you. I love my job and doing what I do but that's not on.

"I wouldn't want a manager coming to our football club and being heckled or abused verbally or physically. I've got no problem with people calling me baldy or Geordie, keep it to football as that's what we are here for, but they weren’t.

"I don't think they've seen anything of the game because they spent the whole of it screaming in my left ear and that's why I stood with my back to them."

Sports boss Jimmy Dean has appeared to play down the issue.

He said: “It's handbags. I get stick when I come to Lynn but nothing is said because there are 1,000 people there whereas it is a bit more isolated here.

"That's the fashion of defeat. Wrongly or rightly the goal has ignited Tommy to celebrate and it has ignited a few of our fans to say something back.

"I've got no problems with Tommy. He's a gentleman and very humble and I didn't hear anything as I had my head in the sand.