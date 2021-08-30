King James of Whittlesey, Peterborough North End on the up, Kelly stars for Star, Stones suffer as Miners strike

James Hill-Seekings (stripes) in his days as a Peterborough Northern Star player.

The big win shot Whittlesey up to fourth place.

Goals early and late secured back-to-back victories for Peterborough North End in Division One of the Thurlow Nunn League last weekend. John Yambasu’s stunning strike in the third minute looked set to give the city side an easy afternoon at Debenham LC, but it was the 90th minute before Emmanuel Ochube sealed a 2-0 win. North End are next in action on Tuesday, September 7 at home to bottom club Wisbech St Mary.

Joseph Kelly delivered a man-of-the-match performance as Peterborough Northern Star drew 2-2 with Easington in the United Counties Premier Division Premier Division South. Kelly and Rikki Goodale scored the Star goals.

Robbie Ellis grabbed a consolation goal for Deeping Rangers as they went down 3-1 at United Counties Premier Division North high fliers Heather St John. Deeping, who have now won two and lost two, entertain Melton at Outgang Road on Saturday (3pm).

Troubled Blackstones’ return to action after a Covid outbreak in the camp was a disaster as they were crushed 8-1 at Kimberley Miners Welfare. Stones have a -15 goal difference after suffering three straight defeats. Bourne were pipped 3-2 by Saffron Dynamo.

RESULTS United Counties League

Premier Division North

Heather St Johns 3, Deeping Rangers 1 (Ellis); Holbeach 1 (Jackson), Quorn 2; Pinchbeck 3 (Worthington 2, Peasgood), Selston 1.

Premier Division South

Peterborough Northern Star 2 (Kelly 2), Easington 2.

Division One

Bourne 2, Saffron Dynamo 3; Kimberley MW 8, Blackstones 1.

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

Premier Division

Wroxham 3, March 0.

Division One North