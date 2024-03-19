Key wins for Moulton Harrox, Ramsey Town, Cardea, Peterborough Rangers and veteran scores twice for Youth Dreams Project!

Action from a recent Peterborough Rangers (yellow/green) game. Photo David Lowndes.

In the match of the day ​Moulton Harrox came from behind to beat Stanground Sports 2-1 at Broad Lane with goals from Marcus Parry and Nathan Smith.

The win moved Harrox up to third, level on points with second-placed Stanground. Joe Graham scored for the city side.

Both sides are four points behind reigning champions Uppingham Town, but they each have four games in hand. Uppingham’s chances of retained their title were damaged by a 3-2 home defeat to Deeping Rangers Reserves.

At the other end of the table Ramsey Town jumped up three places from bottom to 14th after a vital 2-1 win over fellow strugglers Holbeach United Reserves. Nathan Ginty and Dan Edwards scored for the Rams.

That wasn’t great news for Netherton United who remain in trouble after a 3-2 home reverse at the hands of Oakham United.

There’s been a change of leadership in Division One as Cardea passed Peterborough City on Saturday.

City were surprisingly held to a 2-2 draw at Long Sutton Athletic, while Cardea were beating Netherton Reserves 5-0. Ryley Nicholson-Barfoot scored twice for Cardea while Jake Sansby and Gavin Elliott scored for City who are a point behind their local rivals with a game in hand.

Leaders Peterborough Rangers moved closer to the Division Two title after a 7-0 success at Oakham Reserves and a disappointing 5-5 draw for second placed FC Hampton at Stamford Bels Reserves.

Cameron Guest hit a hat-trick for Rangers with Carlos Djalo (2), Sam Ward and Jamie Cogings also on target.

Stamford Lions moved off the bottom of this division with a 2-1 win over Deeping United Reserves.

Veteran Ian Bradbury scored twice as Youth Dreams Project moved up to third in Division Three with a 2-1 victory against Hampton United and in Division Four Stamford AFC moved five points clear at the top following a 6-0 romp against Leverington Sports A.