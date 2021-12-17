Key men back for Peterborough Sports, Stamford travel to table-toppers, Yaxley seek a hat-trick of wins, derby day in the UCL for Pinchbeck and Deeping Rangers

Dion Sembie-Ferris (right) and Lewis Hilliard are back in the Peterborough Sports squad. Photo: James Richardson.

The city side are confident former Posh striker Jordan Nicholson will be back in action before the season ends despite a broken leg, but he will be missed, certainly when title tivals Banbury United are in town on Tuesday (December 21, 7.45pm). Leaders Banbury are currently six points clear of third-placed Sports.

Sports do have midfielders Lewis Hilliard and Marcus Kelly back tomorrow, while star forward Dion Sembie-Ferris returns after a one-match suspension.

Play-off chasing Stamford AFC have a tough game at Northern Premier Midlands Division leaders Ilkeston in a game fans can attend free of charge. Ilkeston, who are managed by former Posh striker Martin Carruthers, are a point clear at the top and seven points ahead of Stamford who are sixth, one place outside the play-off places.

Yaxley seek a hat-trick of wins when hosting Sporting Khalsa at In2itive Park tomorrow (3pm), while Spalding and Wisbech travel to Loughborough and Coleshill respectively.

Peterborough North End are in Dereham to face the University of East Anglia in a Thurlow Nunn Division One match.

There’s a local derby between Pinchbeck and Deeping Rangers in the United Counties Premier Division, while bottom club Holbeach host Skegness Town under the new management of Danny Clifton.

NON LEAGUE FIXTURES

December 18

Southern League Central Premier Division: Peterborough Sports v Nuneaton.

Northern Premier League Midlands Division: Coleshill v Wisbech, Loughborough Dynamo v Spalding, Ilkeston v Stamford, Yaxley v Sporting Khalsa.

United Counties League Premier Division: Holbeach United v Skegness, Pinchbeck United v Deeping Rangers.

United Counties League Division One: Blackstones v Saffron Dynamo, Bourne v Kirby Muxloe.

Thurlow Nunn Premier Division: Haverhill v March.