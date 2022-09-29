Kevin's 'keeper course is up and running at Bretton Gate
Highly-qualified football goalkeeping coach Kevin Oldham has started his popular Friday sessions at Bretton Gate.
By Alan Swann
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 4:30 pm
Oldham has two places available for the early evening sessions at Peterborough Town Sports Club (next to the city hospital) and anyone interested can contact him on 07879 290379 for details.
Oldham has a UEFA B goalkeeper’s licence level 3.
All sessions are held on grass.
Oldham has worked closely with Football League clubs and with players who have gone to turn professional.