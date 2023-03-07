News you can trust since 1948
Kelly had his eye in during Sunday Cup semi-final, shock defeats for top dogs in Peterborough League

​Joseph Kelly struck a hat-trick as Sunday Morning Division One top dogs West Raven claimed a place in the League Cup final.

By Alan Swann
21 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 8th Mar 2023, 9:30am
West Raven v Glinton and Northborough football action. Photo: David Lowndes.
​Lewis Archer was also on target as the favourites beat Glinton & Northborough 4-2. Callum McDonagh and George Frost replied for the home side.

West Raven will meet Whittlesey Athletic in the final at Yaxley FC next month.

Whittlesey made progress in the Cambs Sunday Cup last weekend with a 2-1 win over Camborne with goals from Aaron Dunmore and Matthew Briggs.

West Raven v Glinton and Northborough football action. Photo: David Lowndes.
​Cardea lost their perfect record in Peterborough League Division Two after 12 straight wins.

​They went down 4-3 at Crowland Reserves for whom Harry Grigas scored twice.

There was also a shock defeat for Division One leaders Sawtry who lost 1-0 at home to lowly Long Sutton.

Second-placed Stanground Sports were also beaten 5-1 at Holbeach Sports enabling Farcet United to jump above them after a 6-0 win over Netherton Reserves as Antonio Dello Russo and Lewis Goodwin both scored twice.

​The top three in the Peterborough Premier Division - FC Peterborough, Uppingham Town and Moulton Harrox – all won.

​The city side remain in pole position after goals from Talhah Muhammed and Romeo Ugbene secured a 2-0 success over Oakham.

Division Three leaders Peterborough Rangers booked their place in the Junior Cup Final despite having Will Madeira and Claudio Goncalves sent off.

Laureno Da Silva and Dwayne Rankin scored in e 2-0 semi-final win at Uppingham Reserves.