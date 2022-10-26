Katie has started her Peterborough Sports Ladies career with a bang

Katie Steward (blue) completes her hat-trick for Peterborough Sports at Waterbeach. Photo: Tim Symonds.

The recent recruit from the Peterborough United squad claimed her second hat-trick in two matches in a 6-4 Cambs Division Two game at Waterbeach.

It was far from plain sailing for Sports though as they fell 2-0 down in the first seven minutes.

Steward struck twice to make it 2-2 before the break, but another sluggish start saw the home side sneak back into the lead early in the secondhalf.

Andreia Oliveira scores for Peterborough Sports at Waterbeach. Photo: Tim Symonds.

But Steward broke clear to slot the ball across goal and insidethe far post for her hat-trick, before Andreia Oliveira drove in a finegoal to put Sports ahead for the first time.

Steward scored her fourth with an almost identical finish to her hat-trick goal and Phoebie Eyett added a sixth before Waterbeach pulled a goal back towards the end.

Sports gave a debut to Chanade Pye, but she limped off with an injury in the first half.

Sports have four points from their first two matches to sit three points behind Park Ladies who have played a game more.

