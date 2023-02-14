​Katie Steward scores for Sports v Huntingdon. Photo: Tim Symonds.

Sports have dropped just two points this season and are eight points adrift of Park, but with four games in hand.

Sports host Isleham at the Bee Arena on Sunday (2pm).

​In Division Three Deeping United won for just the second trime this season, 4-1 at home to South Lincs Swifts. Lilia Gosden and Edie Duncomb shared the goals.

​Katie Steward (mostly hidden) scores again for Sports v Huntingdon. Photo: Tim Symonds.

Glinton Northborough won an Under 18 League match for the second week in a row.

Tamelia Foster and Katie Gee were on target in a 2-1 success at Comberton.

Ella Farrington scored four as Girls United won 7-0 at Haverhil in Cambs Under 16 Division One. Holly Plummer, Taya Smith and Daisy Hay also scored.

Glinton & Northborough won the Under 14 derby 3-0 against Netherton United. The goalscorers were Nene Brackenbury, Ruby Kirkham-Mason and Chloe Holloway.