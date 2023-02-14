News you can trust since 1948
Katie cracks a hat-trick as Peterborough Sports keep the pressure on the leaders, Ella excels for Girls United

​Katie Steward struck a hat-trick as Peterborough Sports continued their pursuit of clear Cambs Division Two Ladies leaders Park with a 4-1 home success over Huntingdon Town.

By Alan Swann
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
​Katie Steward scores for Sports v Huntingdon. Photo: Tim Symonds.
Sports have dropped just two points this season and are eight points adrift of Park, but with four games in hand.

Sports host Isleham at the Bee Arena on Sunday (2pm).

​In Division Three Deeping United won for just the second trime this season, 4-1 at home to South Lincs Swifts. Lilia Gosden and Edie Duncomb shared the goals.

​Katie Steward (mostly hidden) scores again for Sports v Huntingdon. Photo: Tim Symonds.
Glinton Northborough won an Under 18 League match for the second week in a row.

Tamelia Foster and Katie Gee were on target in a 2-1 success at Comberton.

Ella Farrington scored four as Girls United won 7-0 at Haverhil in Cambs Under 16 Division One. Holly Plummer, Taya Smith and Daisy Hay also scored.

Glinton & Northborough won the Under 14 derby 3-0 against Netherton United. The goalscorers were Nene Brackenbury, Ruby Kirkham-Mason and Chloe Holloway.

It was just a third win of the season for Glinton & Northborough.

Peterborough Sports