JUNIOR FOOTBALL ROUND-UP: Hat-trick for hot Harry, double hat-trick for amazing Amelia, penalty shootouts and a 23-0 cup win

Youth Dreams Project U12's (blue) football action v Gunthorpe U12's at St John Fisher School. Photo: David Lowndes.

Jagraj Boparai also scored for Gunthorpe as both teams preserved unbeaten records after opening day victories.

Thurlby Tigers and Colsterworth are the early-season pacesetters with six points from two matches.

Ellis Mason scored five in Thurlby’s 8-0 win over Peterborough Lions. Colsterworth whacked South Lincs Swifts 9-1.

It was a better day for the Lions at Under 14 level as Riley Tether scored five times in a 7-1 Division Two win over Holbeach.

Hampton won 5-3 at Moulton Chapel in Under 12 Division Six.

William Hill struck a hat-trick for Hampton, while Vaughan Hughes hit a treble and finished on the losing side.

The same fate befell Finlay Howes of Hampton in Under 13 Division Three.

His hat-trick couldn’t stave off an 8-5 defeat at March for whom Oliver Course and Toby Cave also scored three.

Nene Valley are off the mark in Division Two as Aryan Nyaupane struck a hat-trick in a 5-2 win over Glinton & Northborough. Isaac Redhead claimed the other two goals.

There were some nerve-jangling finales to Peterborough & District Youth League Cup ties on Sunday.

Three ties went to penalty shootouts with Orton Rangers seeing off Boston United Community 5-3 on spot-kicks after a 1-1 draw at Bushfield.

Youth Dreams Project U12s before a 4-4 draw with Gunthorpe in the Junior Alliance League. Pictured in no order are: Oliver Twelvetree, Harry Stone, Harrison Enright, Jack Woodbine, Lennie Cole, Matarr Endow, Charlie Knight, Stephan Afonso, Tajus Jankauskao, Marvin Olowe, Aran Hamid, Spencer Currie, Zain Choudry, Shandrel Mullins and coach Marcus Pancho.

Arthur Manara scored the goal for the city side against a Boston team who finished the game with 10 men following a red card.

Thorpe Wood Rangers also progressed at under 16 level at the expense of city rivals Dreams at Woodlands.

A cracking game finished 3-3 with Wiliam Barnsley, Nana Quarson and Max Smith scoring for Thorpe and Martynas Janusas, Luke Howson and Ryan Willson replying for Dreams.

And it was Thorpe who held their nerve best in the shootout, winning it 4-3.

And there was a penalty kick competition in the under 18 Cup as Hampton pipped Glinton & Northborough 3-1 following a 1-1 draw.

Jess Manu scored for Hampton in normal time with Finlay Hopkins the man on the mark for the eventual losers.

It was far easier for the fancied ICA Sports side who crushed fellow Division One team Stamford Yellow 10-0 with Matteo Perkins firing a double hat-trick which rather overshadowed Byron Adiado’s treble.

Bigegest winners in the under 16 cup were Deeping Rangers who saw off Yaxley 8-0 with Max Olbromski and Oscar Johnson both hitting hat-tricks.

And spare a thought for the Park Farm Pumas team beaten 23-0 by Terrington in the Under 18 Cup as 12 different players scored.

Amelia McCourt smashed a double hat-trick as Thorney sprinted to a 14-3 win in the Cambs Under 15 Girls League Cup.

Isobel Dixon also scored five against a spirited Soham Town Rangers side with Patsy Duffy, Freya Malan and Florianne Sornin also on target.

There was an impressive win for Girls United over the always powerful Cambridge City club in Division One of the Under 16 League.